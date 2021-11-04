Grand Swiss chess: Sasikiran joint second after draw with Vachier-Lagrave

Indian Grandmaster K. Sasikiran drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the seventh round of the open event in the FIDE Grand Swiss chess tournament here. Sasikaran now shares the second spot with two others.

Former national champion Sasikiran, who is unbeaten after seven rounds, held the Frenchman in 30 moves in a Sicilian Byrne variation game. He is on five points and is in joint second place with Vachier-Lagrave and Alexei Shirov. Sasikiran will next meet leader Alireza Firouzja in the eighth round.

REPORT - SIXTH ROUND

GM Nihal Sarin drew with Gabriel Sargissian of Armenia to move up to 4.5 points while P. Harikrishna, the highest-rated Indian in the event, beat Russia’s Maksim Chigaev to join his compatriot on 4.5 points. Young GM Arjun Erigaisi was the only other Indian player to secure a win, defeating Vadim Zvjaginsev of Russia.

Defeat for Sadhwani

Other Indians in fray - R. Praggnandhaa, D. Gukesh, Surya Shekhar Ganguly, S. P. Sethuraman and B. Adhiban - all settled for draws while Raunak Sadhwani fell to a defeat against Alexandr Predke. Naturalised Frenchman Alireza Firouzja posted a win over Evgeniy Najer of Russia to take his tally to 5.5 points and is half a point clear of the rest of the field.

In the women’s event, Indian ace D. Harika is in joint third spot with 4.5 points after a draw with Jolanta Zawadzka of Poland in the seventh round. Vantika Agrawal and Divya Deshmukh won against Carolina Lujan of Argentina and England’s Jovanka Houska respectively, while R. Vaishali drew with Monika Socko of Poland.

Agrawal is on four points while Deshmukh has three and Vaishali is on 3.5 points. Padmini Rout, who lost to Karina Cyfka, has two points.