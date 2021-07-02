Chess Chess Speed Chess: Dronavalli Harika beats Kateryna Lagno, reaches final Dronavalli Harika reached the final of the Women’s Speed Chess Championship, stunning the reigning World Blitz champion Kateryna Lagno of Russia. P. K. Ajith Kumar 02 July, 2021 19:32 IST Dronavalli Harika moved into the finals of the Women’s Speed Chess Championship. - Special Arrangement P. K. Ajith Kumar 02 July, 2021 19:32 IST Dronavalli Harika reached the final of the Women’s Speed Chess Championship, stunning the reigning World Blitz champion Kateryna Lagno of Russia. The Indian, who came to the main draw through the qualifiers, won a thrilling semifinal via the tie-breakers.RELATED| Goldmoney Asian Rapid online chess: Carlsen and Ding take lead Harika won 14-13 after the scores were level 11.5-11.5 at the end of the three segments. "It was a very tough match," she said. "Any moment, it could have gone either way. I'm just happy it worked today for me." Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :