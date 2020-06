Speed Chess: Vaishali loses in semfinal

R. Vaishali went down 4.5-5.5 to Anna Ushenina of Ukraine in the semifinals of the first leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Friday.

The Chennai girl needed a win in the last game in the last segment of the match (one minute plus one second per move), but could only get a draw. She remains in contention in the tournament though, after her creditable show.

She will be playing two more legs in the competition. The second leg will commence on July 1. In Sunday’s final of the first leg, Ushenina will take on Valentina Gunina, who made short work of Alexandra Kosteniuk 9-3 in an all-Russian semifinal.