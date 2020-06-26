Chess Chess Speed Chess: Vaishali loses in semfinal Despite the losing the semifinal game against Ukraine's Anna Ushenina, R. Vaishali will play in the next two legs of the Women's Speed Chess. P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 26 June, 2020 22:13 IST R. Vaishali stormed into the semifinals of the first leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess with a crushing victory over Munkhzul Turmunkh of Mongolia. - M. Vedhan P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 26 June, 2020 22:13 IST R. Vaishali went down 4.5-5.5 to Anna Ushenina of Ukraine in the semifinals of the first leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Friday.The Chennai girl needed a win in the last game in the last segment of the match (one minute plus one second per move), but could only get a draw. She remains in contention in the tournament though, after her creditable show.She will be playing two more legs in the competition. The second leg will commence on July 1. In Sunday’s final of the first leg, Ushenina will take on Valentina Gunina, who made short work of Alexandra Kosteniuk 9-3 in an all-Russian semifinal. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos