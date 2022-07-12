Chess

Sportstar Aces BYJU’s Young Athlete: Nihal Sarin battles poor health during Olympiad prep in June

P. K. Ajith Kumar
12 July, 2022 18:00 IST

Prodigious chess player Nihal Sarin was adjudged the BYJU’s ‘Young Athlete of the Year (Male)‘ at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022 on March 19. Starting April 2022, Sportstar will track the progress of the BYJU’s Young Athletes – Esha Singh and Sarin, throughout the year. We will bring you their updated rankings, highlights from the past month, expert views on their latest performances and more.

Sarin played in two events in June – the French Chess League at Chartres and Stepan Avagyan Memorial in Armenia.

At the French Chess, he scored three wins and as many draws. In Armenia, where he had health issues, he scored a win and seven draws and conceded a walkover.

Looking back at his performance in France, he says he played a few good games. “My main idea was to play objectively, without making mistakes,” he says.

About the Stepan Avagyan tournament, he says it was satisfying to begin with a win. “However, I fell ill the very next day and couldn't even turn up to play,” he says. “The rest of the tournament was just about survival. I was very close to withdrawing completely but somehow managed to play despite my illness.”

He is particularly happy with his game Manuel Petrosyan. “I think I played a very good game and I am quite proud of it,” he says. “Unfortunately, in the rest of the tournament due to illness I couldn't do much. I am happy though I didn't lose a single game. I, however, had to give a walkover.”

Sarin is now gearing up for the Chess Olympiad, beginning in Chennai on July 28

