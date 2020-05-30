More Sports Chess Chess Stuck in Germany for over three months, Anand to finally return home After reaching Bengaluru, the five-time world champion will undergo 14 days quarantine as per rules laid down by the Karnataka government. PTI Chennai 30 May, 2020 10:41 IST Viswanathan Anand will reach India on Saturday. - K.V.S. Giri PTI Chennai 30 May, 2020 10:41 IST Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand will be finally reaching India late on Saturday after being stuck in Germany for over three months due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.“Yes.. Anand will be returning today,” the chess maestro’s wife Aruna said on Saturday morning.Anand, who boarded an Air India flight (AI-120) from Frankfurt on Friday night will reach Bengaluru via Delhi. He is expected to reach Bengaluru at 1.15 pm.The five-time world champion will undergo 14 days quarantine as per rules laid down by the Karnataka government.“He will complete quarantine procedures and come to Chennai as per protocol,” Aruna Anand said.The flights from Germany are only scheduled to land only in Delhi and Bengaluru.The chess ace was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess league and was to return to India, but was forced to stay put after the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted sporting schedules across the globe, apart from restricting movement.He was staying near Frankfurt and was doing online commentary for the Candidates tournament which was called off mid-way due to the pandemic and led the Indian team in the Online Nations Cup early this month.Anand had been in touch with his family in Chennai on a regular basis via video calls and kept himself busy with chess related work. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos