Chess

Tata Steel Masters: Anand holds Anish Giri

In Category B, fellow Indians Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2) and Nihal Sarin (1.5) stayed unbeaten after all games ended in draw.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
WIJK AAN ZEE 14 January, 2020 18:35 IST

Anand accept the proposal of draw that was offered to him on the 21st move.   -  Rajeev Bhatt

Viswanathan Anand drew in just 21 moves with Anish Giri in the third round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Tuesday.

Alireza Firouzja defeated Vladimir Artemiev for his second victory and led the field with 2.5 points.

In Category B, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2) and Nihal Sarin (1.5) stayed unbeaten after all games ended in draw.

Third-round results

Viswanathan Anand (1) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 1.5); Firouzja Alireza (FIDE, 2.5) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 1.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2) bt Yu Yangyi (Chn, 0.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus, 1); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 1.5) drew with Xiong Jeffery (USA, 2); Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 1) drew with Wesley So (USA, 2) Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 0.5) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol. 1.5)

 

 

