Tata Steel Masters: Anand holds Anish Giri

Viswanathan Anand drew in just 21 moves with Anish Giri in the third round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Tuesday.

Alireza Firouzja defeated Vladimir Artemiev for his second victory and led the field with 2.5 points.

In Category B, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2) and Nihal Sarin (1.5) stayed unbeaten after all games ended in draw.