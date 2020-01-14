More Sports Chess Chess Tata Steel Masters: Anand holds Anish Giri In Category B, fellow Indians Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2) and Nihal Sarin (1.5) stayed unbeaten after all games ended in draw. Team Sportstar WIJK AAN ZEE 14 January, 2020 18:35 IST Anand accept the proposal of draw that was offered to him on the 21st move. - Rajeev Bhatt Team Sportstar WIJK AAN ZEE 14 January, 2020 18:35 IST Viswanathan Anand drew in just 21 moves with Anish Giri in the third round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Tuesday.Alireza Firouzja defeated Vladimir Artemiev for his second victory and led the field with 2.5 points.In Category B, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2) and Nihal Sarin (1.5) stayed unbeaten after all games ended in draw.Third-round resultsViswanathan Anand (1) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 1.5); Firouzja Alireza (FIDE, 2.5) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 1.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2) bt Yu Yangyi (Chn, 0.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus, 1); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 1.5) drew with Xiong Jeffery (USA, 2); Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 1) drew with Wesley So (USA, 2) Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 0.5) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol. 1.5) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.