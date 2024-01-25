MagazineBuy Print

Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh wins again, stays in joint lead

A fourth victory in six rounds kept D. Gukesh in the lead with Nodirbek Abdusattorov at 6.5 points after 10 rounds of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Wednesday.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 18:52 IST , New Delh - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
File Photo of D. Gukesh
File Photo of D. Gukesh | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B
infoIcon

File Photo of D. Gukesh | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

A fourth victory in six rounds kept D. Gukesh in the lead with fellow teen talent Nodirbek Abdusattorov at 6.5 points after 10 rounds of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Wednesday.

Playing black, Gukesh defeated Germany’s Alexander Donchenko in 57 moves before Abdusattorov squeezed out a 71-move victory over Dutch Max Warmerdam. This battle was fought on an even keel until Warmerdam blundered on the 67th move, and Abdusattorov promptly punished him.

READ | Tata Steel Chess 2024: Triumphant Praggnanandhaa joins Gukesh, two others in the lead

The remaining three rounds are scheduled after the rest day on Thursday, Gukesh faces Alireza Firouzja, compatriot R. Praggnanandhaa and Parham Maghsoodloo, while Abdusattorov plays Ju Wenjun, Vidit Gujrathi and Donchenko.

Two other overnight leaders – Praggnanandhaa and Anish Giri – were engaged in drawn encounters. Praggnanandhaa and Vidit produced a 37-move draw, while Anish did likewise in 51 moves against Firouzja.

In a much-anticipated game of the day, World Championship runner-up Ian Nepomniachtchi upstaged World champion Ding Liren.

In the Challengers section, where all three Indians drew, overnight leader Marc Andria Murizzi (7.5 points) won against Eline Roebers to hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Leon Mendonca.

The results (10th round):

Masters: Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 3.5) lost to D. Gukesh (6.5); Vidit Gujrathi (5.5) drew with R. Praggnanandhaa (6); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 4) lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 6.5); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 6); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3.5) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 5.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 5.5) bt Ding Liren (Chn, 4); Ju Wenjun (Chn, 4) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 4).

Challengers: Hans Moke Neimann (USA, 5.5) drew with Leon Mendonca (6.5); Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 4) drew with D. Harika (4); Divya Deshmukh (4) drew with Daniel Dardha (Bel, 6); Eline Roebers (Ned, 2) lost to Marc Andria Murizzi (Fra, 7.5); Salem Salah (UAE, 5.5) drew with Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 6); Liam Vrolijk (Ned, 5) drew with Anton Korobov (Ukr, 6); Jaime Santos Latasa (Esp, 5.5) bt Stefan Beukema (Bel, 2.5).

