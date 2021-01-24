Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna holds Carlsen

Continuing his unbeaten run, P. Harikrishna drew with World champion and top seed Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Saturday.

On an eventful day that produced five decisive games and four new leaders, Harikrishna and Carlsen agreed to draw after just 30 moves, when each player had a rook and four pawns each. The result saw them slip to joint-fifth spot at four points.

Anish Giri - conqueror of overnight leader Sweden's Nils Grandelius - fellow Dutchman Jorden van Foreest. along with Fabiano Caruana and Alireza Firouzja moved ahead, at 4.5 points.

Seventh-round results: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4) drew with P. Harikrishna (4); Tari Aryan (Nor, 2.5) lost to Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 4.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 4.5) bt Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) bt Nils Grandelius (Swe, 4); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 4.5) bt Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 3) lost to Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 4); David Anton Guijar (Esp, 2.5) drew with Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 2).