Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna holds World No. 2 Caruana, stays in joint lead

P. Harikrishna (2.5 points) continued his impressive run by holding World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana and stayed among the five leaders after four rounds of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan

Zee on Tuesday.

With all the seven games ending in draws, there was no change in placings. Harikrishna, along with Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri and Nils Grandelius retained their half-point lead.

Only Swede Nils Grandelius and Alireza Firouzja held some winning chances against Andrey Esipenko and Aryan Tari, respectively.