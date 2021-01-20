Chess Chess Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna holds World No. 2 Caruana, stays in joint lead With all the seven games ending in draws, P. Harikrishna, along with Magnus Carlsen, Caruana, Anish Giri and Nils Grandelius retained their half-point lead. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 20 January, 2021 16:35 IST File Photo of P. Harikrishna - File Photo ( Biel Chess) Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 20 January, 2021 16:35 IST P. Harikrishna (2.5 points) continued his impressive run by holding World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana and stayed among the five leaders after four rounds of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aanZee on Tuesday.With all the seven games ending in draws, there was no change in placings. Harikrishna, along with Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri and Nils Grandelius retained their half-point lead.ALSO READ| Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna beats overnight leader Grandelius, shares lead Only Swede Nils Grandelius and Alireza Firouzja held some winning chances against Andrey Esipenko and Aryan Tari, respectively.Fourth round results:P. Harikrishna (2.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2.5)Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor,2.5)Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 1.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 2.5)Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 2) drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe, 2.5)Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2) drew with David Anton Guijar (Esp, 1.5)Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 1) drew with Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 2)Aryan Tari (Nor, 1.5) drew with Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 2). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos