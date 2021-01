Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna faces Anish Giri

P. Harikrishna will resume his campaign in the Tata Steel Masters by taking on fellow joint-leader Anish Giri when the action resumes in the fifth round after Wednesday’s rest day.

Harikrishna, Giri, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and Nils Grandelius lead with 2.5 points from four rounds.