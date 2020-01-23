Tata Steel Masters Chess: Viswanathan Anand draws with Nikita Vitiugov

Viswanathan Anand drew in 30 moves with Russia’s Nikita Vitiugov in the 10th round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Wednesday.

With three rounds to go after Thursday’s rest day, Anand shared the ninth spot with 4.5 points in the 14-player field.

World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana (7) retained his half-point lead over top seed Magnus Carlsen. Caruana defeated former leader and young sensation Alireza Fiouzja in 48 moves after Carlsen continued his charge following a 37-move win over Vladislav Kovalev.

In the Challengers category, in an all-India clash, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (6) drew with Nihal Sarin (5). Spain’s David Anton Guijarro (7) leads the field.

10th round results: Viswanathan Anand (4.5) drew with Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 3.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6.5) bt Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 3); Fabinao Caruana (USA, 7) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 5.5); Jeffery Xiong (USA, 4.5) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 4.5); Yu Yangyi (Chn,3.5) drew with Wesley So (USA, 6); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 6) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 5.5).