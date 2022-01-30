Tata Steel Masters: Gujrathi loses to Mamedyarov, Carlsen wins title with a round to spare

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the 12th and penultimate round of the Tata Steel Masters chess to jointly occupy the sixth place.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen clinched his eighth title in Wijk aan Zee after beating Fabiano Caruana in round 12 late on Saturday.

The Norwegian, who will get a win by forfeit (over Daniil Dubov) in the final round, is a full point ahead of his closest competitors -- Richard Rapport and Mamedyarov.

Asian Games Chess: Vidit, Humpy to lead India; Anand named mentor

While Gujrathi lost to Mamedyarov and remains on six points, compatriot R Praggnanandhaa got a win by forfeit as Dubov has withdrawn from the tournament after contracting COVID-19.

Gujrathi achieved a promising position against Mamedyarov, with virtually all his pieces eyeing Black's king. Even after missing a couple of very strong continuations, the Indian GM still had better chances, but he committed a mistake on the 26th move, and the Azerbaijan player capitalised to get a full point.

While Gujrathi plays Russian Sergey Karjakin in the final round, Praggnanandhaa takes on Andrei Esipenko.