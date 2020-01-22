More Sports Chess Chess Tata Steel Masters: Carlsen schools leader Firouzja, stalemate for Anand In the Challengers’ category, Surya Shekhar Ganguly drew with Vincent Keymer to share the fourth spot while Nihal Sarin drew with Jan Smeets. Team Sportstar WIJK AAN ZEE 22 January, 2020 20:44 IST Magnus Carlsen defeat of Alireza Firouzja was the only decisive game of the round. (File photo) - Getty Images Team Sportstar WIJK AAN ZEE 22 January, 2020 20:44 IST Viswanathan Anand played out a quick 19-move draw with Russia’s Daniil Dubov in the ninth round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament on Tuesday.When the action resumed after a day of rest, top seed Magnus Carlsen gave a master-class to overnight leader Alireza Firouzja, spread over 39 moves, in the only decisive game of the round.Carlsen moved to the joint second spot, with three others, just half-a-point behind leader Fabiano Caruana. Five more rounds remain.In the Challengers’ category, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (5) drew with black pieces against Vincent Keymer to share the fourth spot. Young Nihal Sarin (4.5) drew with Jan Smeets. Three players lead at six points.Ninth-round resultsViswanathan Anand (4) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus, 4.5); Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 3) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 5.5) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5); Wesley So (USA, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5); Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 3) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 5.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 5) drew with Jeffery Xiong (USA, 3.5); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 4.5) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 3). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.