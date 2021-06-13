Chess Chess Kheerthi among 17 leaders in the National U-16 online rapid chess championship In the open section, top seed Aditya Mittal was among the 35 leaders with three points from as many rounds. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 13 June, 2021 20:41 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Aditya Mittal was among the 35 leaders with three points after three rounds as well. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 13 June, 2021 20:41 IST A day after becoming the National (under-18) girls champion, G. Kheerthi (three points) was leading with 16 others following the third round of the National (under-16) online rapid chess championship on Sunday.In the open section, top seed Aditya Mittal was among the 35 leaders with three points from as many rounds. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :