Uttaranchal Chess Association president Dhiraj Raghuvanshi passes away

Former chess player and president of Uttaranchal Chess Association Dhiraj Raghuvanshi lost his battle against Covid-19 at the Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College & Research Centre at Moradabad on Thursday morning. He was 60.

Raghuvanshi, survived by wife Seema, was getting medical treatment at home for the past two weeks but his condition worsened on Wednesday night and he was hospitalised.

In less than a month, Raghuvanshi is the third office-bearer of an affiliated unit of All India Chess Federation to pass away. Karnataka Chess Association secretary Hanumantha Rajanna (63) fell victim to Covid before Haryana Chess Association’s young President Gaurav Jindal (38) died in a car accident.

Winner of the 1980 Delhi state chess junior title, Raghuvanshi was the president of the Delhi Chess Association from 1995 to 2001. In February this year, he became a member of the AICF’s Research & Development Commission.

In his political career, Raghuvanshi was in the general secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress in 1999 and the vice president of Uttarakhand State Kisan Congress in 2002, among others. The country’s chess fraternity took to social media to pay tributes to Raghuvanshi.