Vaishali stuns Ukraine's Muzychuk in speed chess

R. Vaishali’s fine run continued at the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess, as she shocked former World rapid and blitz champion Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the first round of the second Grand Prix leg on Wednesday. The Chennai girl showed great character to win 6-4 after being 2-4 down; she won all her last four games to clinch her quarterfinal berth.

The other Indian in this leg of the tour, Dronavalli Harika, crashed out though. She was beaten 4-7 by Ukraine’s Anna Ushenina, the winner of the first leg.

The opening day also saw China’s Hou Yifan, the world’s strongest female player, beating Gunay Mammadzada of Azerbaijan 5-4. But her compatriot and the reigning World champion Ju Wenjun was stunned by Russia’s Olga Girya 5.5-6.5

The results (first round): Kateryna Lagno (Rus) bt Kaiyu Ning (Chn) 9-4; Valentina Gunina (Rus) bt Le Thao Nguyen Pham (Vie) 7.5-4.5; Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) lost to R. Vaishali (Ind) 4-6; Hou Yifan (Chn) bt Gunay Mammadzada (Aze) 5-4; Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kaz) bt Deysi Cori (Per) 6.5-4.5; Dronavalli Harika (Ind) lost to Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 4-7; Ju Wenjun (Chn) lost to Olga Girya (Rus) 5.5-6.5; Sarasadat Khademalsharieh (IRI) lost to Irina Krush (US) 3-7.