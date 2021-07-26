Vidit defeats Ajerbaijan's Vasif to advance to the quarterfinals of the chess World Cup

With a splendid display, Vidit Gujrathi overpowered Azerbaijan's Vasif Durarbayli in the second game of the fifth round for a place in the quarterfinals of the chess World Cup in Sochi on Monday.

Following his 38-move victory for a 1.5-0.5 triumph, Vidit became the first Indian to enter the quarterfinals since 2002 when Viswanathan Anand won the title.

Vidit now awaits the winner of the match between Alexander Grischuk (Russia) and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland).