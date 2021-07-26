Chess Chess Vidit defeats Ajerbaijan's Vasif to advance to the quarterfinals of the chess World Cup Following his 38-move victory for a 1.5-0.5 triumph, Vidit became the first Indian to enter the quarterfinals since 2002 when Viswanathan Anand won the title. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 26 July, 2021 21:45 IST File picture of Vidit Gujrathi. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 26 July, 2021 21:45 IST With a splendid display, Vidit Gujrathi overpowered Azerbaijan's Vasif Durarbayli in the second game of the fifth round for a place in the quarterfinals of the chess World Cup in Sochi on Monday.Following his 38-move victory for a 1.5-0.5 triumph, Vidit became the first Indian to enter the quarterfinals since 2002 when Viswanathan Anand won the title.READ: Biel Chess festival: Indian GM Nihal Sarin takes second spot in rapid eventVidit now awaits the winner of the match between Alexander Grischuk (Russia) and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :