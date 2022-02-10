FIDE Grand Prix: Vidit, Harikrishna out of reckoning for semifinals

Failure to win the penultimate round league games have put Vidit Gujrathi and P. Harikrishna out of reckoning for a place in the semifinals of the FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament in Berlin on Wednesday.

Vidit (2.5 points) drew with Daniil Dubov in 42 moves in Group C and Harikrishna (2) lost to Leinier Dominguez Perez in 51 moves in Group D. With Levon Aronian (4) opening a 1.5 point lead over Vidit and Dubov before the final round in Group C, he became the first to ensure a semifinal berth.

FOURTH ROUND REPORT

In Group D, Wesley So (3.5) leads Harikrishna by 1.5 points and enjoys a half-point lead over nearest challenger Dominguez.

Similarly, in Group A, Hikaru Nakamura (3.5) continued to lead Andrey Esipenko by half-a-point after they won on Wednesday. In Group B, the race is between Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Vladimir Fedoseev (3 each).