Chess Chess Viswanathan Anand beats Garry Kasparov again, moves to third in Grand Chess Tour In the battle between the legends who have 11 World titles between them, Viswanathan Anand defeated Garry Kasparov in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour at Zagreb. P. K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 11 July, 2021 23:54 IST After scoring his second win against former World champion Garry Kasparov, who is having a horrendous tournament, Anand defeated top seed Ian Nepomniachtchi. P. K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 11 July, 2021 23:54 IST Viswanathan Anand posted victories over the past and present of Russian chess at the Croatia Grand Chess Tour at Zagreb on Sunday.After scoring his second win against former World champion Garry Kasparov, who is having a horrendous tournament, he defeated top seed Ian Nepomniachtchi.The genial genius from Chennai took his tally to 18 points to share the third spot with Anish Giri of the Netherlands. With just four rounds remaining, they were 1.5 points behind the leader Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France. Nepomniachtchi was in the second position with 18.5 points.READ: Anand beats Kasparov in Grand Chess Tour Anand had drawn his first three games of the day, with Giri, Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland and Vachier-Lagrave before he ran into Kasparov, who has rarely made an appearance before a chessboard after retiring in 2005. The standings1. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 19.5 points2. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 18.53-4. Anish Giri (Ned) and Viswanathan Anand 185. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 17.56. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 177. Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 15.58. Anton Korobov (Ukr) 14.59. Garry Kasparov (Rus)/Ivan Saric (Cro) 11.510. Jorden Van Foreest (Ned) 10 Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :