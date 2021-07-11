Viswanathan Anand beats Garry Kasparov again, moves to third in Grand Chess Tour

Viswanathan Anand posted victories over the past and present of Russian chess at the Croatia Grand Chess Tour at Zagreb on Sunday.

After scoring his second win against former World champion Garry Kasparov, who is having a horrendous tournament, he defeated top seed Ian Nepomniachtchi.



The genial genius from Chennai took his tally to 18 points to share the third spot with Anish Giri of the Netherlands. With just four rounds remaining, they were 1.5 points behind the leader Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France. Nepomniachtchi was in the second position with 18.5 points.

READ: Anand beats Kasparov in Grand Chess Tour



Anand had drawn his first three games of the day, with Giri, Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland and Vachier-Lagrave before he ran into Kasparov, who has rarely made an appearance before a chessboard after retiring in 2005.

