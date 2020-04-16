More Sports Chess Chess Viswanathan Anand named ambassador for WWF India Five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand is the new Ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India’s Environment Education programme. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2020 18:00 IST Viswanathan Anand: I am very excited and happy to join WWF India and work together with them to help more and more children and youth know about the need to protect our natural world. - K. V. S. Giri Team Sportstar 16 April, 2020 18:00 IST Five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand is the new Ambassador for World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India’s Environment Education programme.Commenting on his association with WWF India, Anand said, “Our children deserve a better, greener and more sustainable world than the one we are living in today and it is our responsibility as parents and elders to show them the way. I am very excited and happy to join WWF India and work together with them to help more and more children and youth know about the need to protect our natural world. I look forward to an enriching and progressive association with WWF India.”Presently, the Environment Education reaches out to school children, youth and citizens across the country. It aims to create a generation of critical thinkers, problem solvers and environmentally-conscious individuals. The Environment Education programme impacts over five million children across 2000 schools. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos