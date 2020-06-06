Viswanathan Anand returns home after quarantine in Bengaluru

Five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand returned to the city on Saturday evening from Bengaluru after spending a week’s quarantine at a hotel in the Garden City.



Now that he is back home, Anand, who was in Germany for more than 100 days--can relax but he can only stay inside his room as he can’t venture out because of the guidelines prescribed by the health authorities that he has to observe another seven days of home quarantine.

“Yes. Anand is fine. We are happy and relieved that he is here,” said Aruna Anand, the chess genius’ wife to Sportstar. “And now that this is the last part of the quarantine--at home, we need to follow all the instructions by the health authorities. We are doing it in the strictest possible manner for everybody’s safety.”



Aruna said Anand has locked himself in his room now. “In fact, when the car came, we stood at the gate of the building and he waved at us. We watched him go inside his room and shut himself. We have aged people (Anand’s father and my mother at home). It is important that he stays separate so that nobody’s health is compromised,” she said.