Viswanathan Anand excited about Tata Steel India Rapid and Blitz tournament's format

Five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand said his role as the brand ambassador of the Tata Steel India Rapid and Blitz chess tournament beginning November 17 in Kolkata, is one he will enjoy a lot.

"It's a tournament where I will see a lot of WACA [Westbridge Anand Chess Academy] players taking part," he said.



The 51-year-old, a six-time Chess Oscar winner, said the tournament has a "very nice mixed format. The top players such as [Levon] Aronian, Le Quang Liem, [Sam] Shankland, but we also pair them up with our youngsters. It's a chance for [Dronavalli] Harika and Vaishali to play against very good players and test themselves."

Anand added that he has received an invitation this year and a few more to events to compete in next year, but chose not to reveal much. "It heavily depends on the COVID-19 as well. Surely tournaments are coming back and I expect something to turn up," he said.



When asked to reflect on his own game, Anand said: "My own feeling is that once there is a tournament in front of me I will be able to sit and concentrate and work. One has to get into that routine again. I keep in touch with chess enough. I played in Germany last month, competed in Online Olympiad before that. I play on and off, but it is not my schedule from 2019, that's for sure."