Viswanathan Anand: USA team is breathtaking, favourites for Chess Olympiad

Five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand said that the USA is the favourite team to win the Chess Olympiad to be held in the city in July- August.

"The USA team is breathtaking," Anand told Sportstar here on Monday, on the sidelines of the Krish Chitale awards & RCM-doodleblue chess scholarships 2022.

Anand, who decided against playing the upcoming Chess Olympiad, will be the mentor of the Indian teams

"They have the world's top players in Levon Aronian, So Wesley, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Leinier Perez Dominguez. They are the runaway favourites on paper."

On Indian teams' chances at the Olympiad, Anand said both the teams are very strong. "If they play well, they will have their chances. And in Swiss format you can't predict anything," the 52-year-old legend said.

France, according to Anand is also a strong team. "On the top two boards, they are as good as the USA," he said.