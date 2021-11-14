V.S. Raahul becomes International Master

V. S. Raahul of Chennai became an International Master by crossing the Elo rating-threshold of 2400 points in the 6 Memorijalni Turnir 'Bozidar Kicovic-Kica' Open chess tournament, which concluded in Suncana Reka, Serbia, on Sunday.

The 18-year-old had already completed five IM norms and on Sunday, finished the Elo-rating requirements. He emerged second in the tournament after being tied with six points apiece with Audi Ameya.

Ameya, however, won the tournament based on Buchholz method. Grandmaster R. B. Ramesh has been training Raahul for the last 11 years.