World Chess Championship 2024: Who is Gukesh’s Seconds for the match against Ding Liren?

India’s D. Gukesh will face defending champion Ding Liren of China in the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship Final in Singapore, which begins on November 25.

The final will happen at Resorts World in Sentosa an island resort off Singapore’s southern coast

Gukesh secured a spot in the final after winning the Candidates tournament in April and became the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17.

Who is Gukesh’s Seconds for World Chess Championship 2024?

It is not possible to exactly determine who is Gukesh’s seconds ahead of the World Chess Championship 2024, but the 18-year-old has a variety of individuals in his corner to prepare for the grand showdown.

Gukesh’s coach Vishnu Prasanna said that his role has evolved from a coach to a mentor, emphasising that their current relationship is more casual and less focused on training.

Lately, Gukesh’s primary training partner has been, Grzegorz Gajewski, a Polish grandmaster.

Keeping note of his opponent Liren’s mental challenges following his ascendancy to champion last year, Gukesh also enlisted renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to strengthen his mental game for the upcoming showdown.

Upton’s experience spans a range of elite athletes, including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, along with coaching roles for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as in the Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League