 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Chess Championship 2024: Who is Gukesh’s Seconds for the match against Ding Liren?

Gukesh secured a spot in the final after winning the Candidates tournament in April and became the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 12:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh.
File photo: Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File photo: Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s D. Gukesh will face defending champion Ding Liren of China in the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship Final in Singapore, which begins on November 25.

The final will happen at Resorts World in Sentosa an island resort off Singapore’s southern coast

Gukesh secured a spot in the final after winning the Candidates tournament in April and became the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17.

Who is Gukesh’s Seconds for World Chess Championship 2024?

It is not possible to exactly determine who is Gukesh’s seconds ahead of the World Chess Championship 2024, but the 18-year-old has a variety of individuals in his corner to prepare for the grand showdown.

ALSO READ | Full list of World Chess Champions before D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 2024 final

Gukesh’s coach Vishnu Prasanna said that his role has evolved from a coach to a mentor, emphasising that their current relationship is more casual and less focused on training.

Lately, Gukesh’s primary training partner has been, Grzegorz Gajewski, a Polish grandmaster.

Keeping note of his opponent Liren’s mental challenges following his ascendancy to champion last year, Gukesh also enlisted renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to strengthen his mental game for the upcoming showdown.

Upton’s experience spans a range of elite athletes, including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, along with coaching roles for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as in the Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League

Related Topics

D. Gukesh /

Ding Liren /

World Chess Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS 104; Jaiswal, Rahul share 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. No Amorim, no problem? Sporting CP thrashes Amarante in Taca de Portugal in first game without Ruben
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Chess Championship 2024: Who is Gukesh’s Seconds for the match against Ding Liren?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Full list of World Chess Champions before D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. World Chess Championship 2024: Who is Gukesh’s Seconds for the match against Ding Liren?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Full list of World Chess Champions before D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Psychology will undoubtedly play a crucial role in World Chess Championship: Viswanathan Anand
    Mayank
  4. D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: FIDE World Chess Championship final 2024 full schedule, venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship 2024: What happened last time Gukesh faced Liren?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS 104; Jaiswal, Rahul share 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. No Amorim, no problem? Sporting CP thrashes Amarante in Taca de Portugal in first game without Ruben
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Chess Championship 2024: Who is Gukesh’s Seconds for the match against Ding Liren?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tilak Varma becomes first batter to record three consecutive T20 hundreds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Full list of World Chess Champions before D Gukesh vs Ding Liren 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment