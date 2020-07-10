Chess Chess Women's Speed Chess: Yifan to meet Lagno in final In the semifinals on Friday, Yifan made short work of Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 8-2, while Lagno defeated compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk 6.5-4.5. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 10 July, 2020 21:52 IST World No. 1 Hou Yifan of China will meet Russia's Kateryna Lagno in the final of the event. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 10 July, 2020 21:52 IST World No. 1 Hou Yifan of China will meet Russia's Kateryna Lagno in the final of the third Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess on Sunday. In the semifinals on Friday, Yifan made short work of Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 8-2, while Lagno defeated compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk 6.5-4.5.There is one more leg in the tournament and the two players with the highest points -- collected from the three legs all the 22 participants get to compete -- will play a super final on July 20. The Indian challenge in the third leg had ended when both World No. 2 Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika were knocked out in the quarterfinals on Friday. The duo, though, will play in the fourth leg, starting on July 15. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos