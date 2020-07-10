Women's Speed Chess: Yifan to meet Lagno in final

World No. 1 Hou Yifan of China will meet Russia's Kateryna Lagno in the final of the third Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess on Sunday.

In the semifinals on Friday, Yifan made short work of Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 8-2, while Lagno defeated compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk 6.5-4.5.

There is one more leg in the tournament and the two players with the highest points -- collected from the three legs all the 22 participants get to compete -- will play a super final on July 20.

The Indian challenge in the third leg had ended when both World No. 2 Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika were knocked out in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The duo, though, will play in the fourth leg, starting on July 15.