Chess Chess Speed Chess: Ushenina beats Gunina in final, Vaishali finishes fourth Anna Ushenina beat Valentina Gunina 7-4 in the final of the FIDE Women's Speed Chess on Sunday to clinch the first Grand Prix leg. P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 28 June, 2020 21:58 IST There are four legs of the FIDE Women's Speed Chess, with each of the 22 women getting to play in three of them. - Getty Images P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 28 June, 2020 21:58 IST Anna Ushenina of Ukraine won the first Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Women’s Chess.com Speed Chess on Sunday. In the final, she scored a comfortable 7-4 win over Russia’s Valentina Gunina.Earlier, R. Vaishali finished fourth, after losing 4-7 to Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia in the play-off match.The second Grand Prix leg will begin on July 1. Vaishali will be playing in it along with fellow-Indian Dronavalli Harika. READ: Speed Chess: Ushenina to meet Gunina in final The other Indian in the fray, Koneru Humpy, will not, but return for the third leg. There are four legs in all, with each of the 22 women getting to play in three of them.The two players who end up with highest Grand Prix points will play a super final on July 20. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos