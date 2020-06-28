Speed Chess: Ushenina beats Gunina in final, Vaishali finishes fourth

Anna Ushenina of Ukraine won the first Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Women’s Chess.com Speed Chess on Sunday. In the final, she scored a comfortable 7-4 win over Russia’s Valentina Gunina.

Earlier, R. Vaishali finished fourth, after losing 4-7 to Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia in the play-off match.

The second Grand Prix leg will begin on July 1. Vaishali will be playing in it along with fellow-Indian Dronavalli Harika.

The other Indian in the fray, Koneru Humpy, will not, but return for the third leg. There are four legs in all, with each of the 22 women getting to play in three of them.

The two players who end up with highest Grand Prix points will play a super final on July 20.