Chess Chess Women's Speed Chess: Gunina beats Ushenina to win second Grand Prix leg

Valentina Gunina of Russia defeated Anna Ushenina of Ukraine 7-5 in the final of the second Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess.

05 July, 2020

Valentina Gunina of Russia won the second Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess on Sunday. She defeated Ukraine's Anna Ushenina 7-5 in the final.

It was a sweet revenge for Gunina, who had lost to Ushenina in the final of the opening leg a week ago.

Kateryna Lagno of Russia took the third place after making short work of Iran's Sarasadat Khademalsharieh 9.5-2.5.

Two more legs remain before the Super Final on July 20.

In the third Grand Prix leg, which begins on July 8, two Indians -- Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika -- will be playing. Their fellow countrywoman R. Vaishali will be playing in only the fourth leg, though.

All the 22 women in the tournament get to play in three legs. The two players who end up with the highest Grand Prix points will qualify for the Super Final.