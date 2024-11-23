India’s D. Gukesh will have the white pieces when he takes on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the first round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Monday.

During the drawing of lots announcement on Saturday in Singapore, Gukesh received the lighter pieces while Ding will have the dark pieces in the first game of the title clash.

This year’s tournament marks the first time in 138 years that two Asian players will pitted against each other in the World Chess Championship, which is offering a prize fund of USD 2.5 million.

The drawing of lots has concluded:

🇮🇳 Gukesh D plays White in game 1; 🇨🇳 Ding Liren plays Black! #DingGukesh



The action at the FIDE World Championship, presented by Google, starts on November 25 with the first game. pic.twitter.com/EDSbbjyWRX — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 23, 2024

While Gukesh has been in fine touch, Liren has struggled in the lead-up to the prestigious event.

“For me, it’s pretty clear who I’m going to face. I’m going to face Ding Liren, who has been one of the best players in the world for more than a decade,” Gukesh said at the pre-tournament press conference.

ALSO READ | World Chess-Championship 2024: If I do the right things, I have all the chances in the world, says Gukesh

The final will happen at Resorts World in Sentosa an island resort off Singapore’s southern coast

Gukesh secured a spot in the final after winning the Candidates tournament in April and became the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17.

The World Championship match consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.