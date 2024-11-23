 />
World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh to start with White in the first round against Ding Liren

During the drawing of lots announcement on Saturday in Singapore, Gukesh received the lighter pieces while Ding will have the dark pieces in the first game of the title clash.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 17:51 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
China’s Ding Liren (L) and India’s Gukesh Dommaraju (R) after the press conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship.
China’s Ding Liren (L) and India’s Gukesh Dommaraju (R) after the press conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP
China's Ding Liren (L) and India's Gukesh Dommaraju (R) after the press conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s D. Gukesh will have the white pieces when he takes on reigning champion China’s Ding Liren in the first round of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Monday.

This year's tournament marks the first time in 138 years that two Asian players will pitted against each other in the World Chess Championship, which is offering a prize fund of USD 2.5 million.

This year’s tournament marks the first time in 138 years that two Asian players will pitted against each other in the World Chess Championship, which is offering a prize fund of USD 2.5 million.

While Gukesh has been in fine touch, Liren has struggled in the lead-up to the prestigious event.

“For me, it’s pretty clear who I’m going to face. I’m going to face Ding Liren, who has been one of the best players in the world for more than a decade,” Gukesh said at the pre-tournament press conference.

The final will happen at Resorts World in Sentosa an island resort off Singapore’s southern coast

Gukesh secured a spot in the final after winning the Candidates tournament in April and became the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17.

The World Championship match consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

