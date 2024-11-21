 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Chess Championship 2024: What happened in the final last year between Liren and Nepomniachtchi

Ahead of the World Chess Championship 2024 match between D. Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren, take a look at what happened in the final in 2023.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 18:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: China’s Ding Liren faced Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi for the world crown in 2023.
File photo: China’s Ding Liren faced Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi for the world crown in 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: China’s Ding Liren faced Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi for the world crown in 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh will challenge defending champion Ding Liren for the World Chess Championship title, starting on November 25 in Singapore.

Gukesh, who won the Candidates tournament in April, became the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17.

Liren, who has been away from a major chunk of the competitions this year, won the world crown in May last year after defeating Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi.

What happened in the World Chess Championship final last year?

China’s Liren ascended to the throne after defeating his Russian rival Nepomniachtchi in the fourth rapid game of the first tie-breaker during last year’s final in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Liren reached the final despite not winning the Candidates tournament after then-world champion Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the match against Nepomniachtchi.

Following this, the world chess governing body decided to conduct a World title match between the top two players at the Candidates, Nepomniachtchi and Ding, ranked second and third respectively in the world.

After the opening game was drawn, it was Nepomniachtchi who drew first blood, winning the second. Ding did the catching up in remarkable fashion in the remaining games and equalised for one last time in the 12th game. The next two were drawn.

With the score tied at 7-7, the tie-breakers (rapid) had to be played. The first three games were drawn and Ding won the fourth. He became the first male Chinese player to win the world championship.

Related Topics

Ding Liren /

Ian Nepomniachtchi /

World Chess Championships /

Magnus Carlsen /

D. Gukesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dortmund coach Sahin relieved as injury list shortens ahead of Freiburg game
    Reuters
  2. Leicester’s Ghana winger Fatawu out for season with ACL injury
    Reuters
  3. World Chess Championship 2024: What happened in the final last year between Liren and Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  4. China Masters 2024: Sindhu exits in second round, Treesa-Gayatri bow out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Bayern Munich focusing only on Augsburg clash despite hectic schedule, says Kompany
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. World Chess Championship 2024: What happened in the final last year between Liren and Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour: Delhi announced as one of five host cities
    Mayank
  3. World Chess Championship 2024: How did D Gukesh qualify for the final vs Ding Liren?
    Team Sportstar
  4. D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024: Schedule, venue, format, prize money, live streaming Details — All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. Don’t count yourself as huge favourite: Arjun Erigaisi’s advice to Gukesh ahead of Chess World Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dortmund coach Sahin relieved as injury list shortens ahead of Freiburg game
    Reuters
  2. Leicester’s Ghana winger Fatawu out for season with ACL injury
    Reuters
  3. World Chess Championship 2024: What happened in the final last year between Liren and Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  4. China Masters 2024: Sindhu exits in second round, Treesa-Gayatri bow out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Bayern Munich focusing only on Augsburg clash despite hectic schedule, says Kompany
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment