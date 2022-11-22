Chess

World Chess Championship: India beats USA, makes it to quarterfinals

Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan won with black pieces as India beat USA 3-1 in the last league match to book its berth in the quarterfinals of the World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 22 November, 2022 21:12 IST
FILE PHOTO: Vidit Gujrathi defeated Hans Moke Niemann.

FILE PHOTO: Vidit Gujrathi defeated Hans Moke Niemann. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan won with black pieces as India beat USA 3-1 in the last league match to book its berth in the quarterfinals of the World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem.

Victories for Vidit Gujrathi and S. L. Narayanan on the first and third boards with black pieces set up India’s much-needed 3-1 triumph over USA in the last league match for a place in the quarterfinals of the World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Vidit defeated Hans Moke Niemann and Narayanan overpowered Varuzhan Akobian to give India a formidable 2-0 lead. On the second board, Nihal Sarin’s draw against Alexander Onishchuk earned India the winning lead. Later, S. P. Sethuraman, in spite of having a knight less on the board, drew with Yunieskey Quesada Perez to complete India’s triumph.

REPORT - FOURTH ROUND

Having suffered a 0.5-3.5 humiliation to Uzbekistan on Monday evening after Vidit, Nihal Sarin and Abhijeet Gupta lost and only Naryanan salvaged a draw on the third board, India required a big win over USA to be among the four qualifying teams to the quarterfinal from the six-nation Group B.

On Wednesday, India will face France. In the other quarterfinals, China takes on Poland, Spain plays Azerbaijan and Ukraine meets Uzbekistan.

Standings (after the league)
Group A: 1. China (9 points), 2-4. France, Spain, Ukraine (6 each), 5. Netherlands, 6. South Africa (0).
Group B: 1-2. Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan (7 each), 3. India (6), 4-5. Poland (4 each), 6. USA (2).

