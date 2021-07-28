World Cup Chess: Vidit holds Duda in first game

Vidit Gujrathi proved equal to Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the first game of the World Cup chess quarterfinals in Sochi.

Playing with white pieces, Vidit could not get any initiative. After 33 moves, when the players had a queen, two minor pieces and seven pawns each, peace-treaty was signed.

On Friday, Vidit plays with black pieces in the second game under classical time control.