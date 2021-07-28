Chess Chess World Cup Chess: Vidit holds Duda in first game Vidit Gujrathi proved equal to Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the first game of the World Cup chess quarterfinals in Sochi. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 28 July, 2021 22:24 IST File picture of Vidit Gujrathi. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 28 July, 2021 22:24 IST Vidit Gujrathi proved equal to Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the first game of the World Cup chess quarterfinals in Sochi.Playing with white pieces, Vidit could not get any initiative. After 33 moves, when the players had a queen, two minor pieces and seven pawns each, peace-treaty was signed.On Friday, Vidit plays with black pieces in the second game under classical time control. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :