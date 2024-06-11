World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh holds lead; Sachi Jain shocks third seed Beloslava Krasteva

The day began with a four-way tie and it ended with another player joining the party. With just two rounds remaining, the World junior chess championship is heading for a close finish.
Daniel Quizon is the latest to join the band of leaders. The Philippines player beat Russian Artion Stribuk on the third board in the ninth round at the Gift City Club on Tuesday.
The four overnight leaders -- Kazybek Nogerbek of Kazakhstan, Russia’s Rudik Makarian, Mamikon Gharibyan of Armenia and Colombia’s Jose Gabriel Cardoso – were featured in the drawn games on the top two boards.
In the girls’ event, Divya Deshmukh continues to be in the sole lead. She took her tally to eight points after punishing compatriot Rakshitta Ravi for her weak moves in their 41-move French Defence game.
Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia is in second place with 7.5 points. Sachi Jain, who shocked third seed Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria, is third, on seven points.
Important results (ninth round):
