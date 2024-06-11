MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh holds lead; Sachi Jain shocks third seed Beloslava Krasteva

Daniel Quizon of Philippines is the latest to join the band of leaders in the boy’s category after beating Russian Artion Stribuk on the third board in the ninth round at the Gift City Club on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 22:16 IST , GANDHINAGAR - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Sachi Jain in action against Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria.
Sachi Jain in action against Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sachi Jain in action against Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The day began with a four-way tie and it ended with another player joining the party. With just two rounds remaining, the World junior chess championship is heading for a close finish.

Daniel Quizon is the latest to join the band of leaders. The Philippines player beat Russian Artion Stribuk on the third board in the ninth round at the Gift City Club on Tuesday.

The four overnight leaders -- Kazybek Nogerbek of Kazakhstan, Russia’s Rudik Makarian, Mamikon Gharibyan of Armenia and Colombia’s Jose Gabriel Cardoso – were featured in the drawn games on the top two boards.

In the girls’ event, Divya Deshmukh continues to be in the sole lead. She took her tally to eight points after punishing compatriot Rakshitta Ravi for her weak moves in their 41-move French Defence game.

Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia is in second place with 7.5 points. Sachi Jain, who shocked third seed Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria, is third, on seven points.

ALSO READ | Norway Chess 2024: Carlsen, Ju emerge as winners, Praggnanandhaa finishes third

Important results (ninth round):
Kazybek Nogerbek (Kaz) 7 drew with Rudik Makarian (FIDE) 7; Mamikon Gharibyan (Arm) 7 drew with Jose Gabriel Cardoso (Col) 7; Daniel Quizon (Phi) 7 bt Artion Stribuk (FIDE) 6; Pranav Anand 6 drew with Aleksey Grebnev (FIDE) 6.5; Emin Ohanyan (Arm) 6.5 bt Mayank Chakraborty 5.5; Luka Budisavljevic (Srb) 6.5 bt Santiago Avila (Col) 5.5; Ethan Vaz 6 drew with L.R. Srihari 6; Tobias Koelle (Ger) 6 drew with Pham Tran Gia Phuc (Vie) 6; Anuj Shrivatri 6 drew with Aditya Samant 6; Shawn Rodrigue-Lemieux (Can) 6 bt L.M.S.T. De Silva 5.5.
Girls: Rakshitta Ravi 6.5 lost to Divya Deshmukh 8; Mariam Mkrtchyan (Arm) 7.5 bt Sofia Hryzlova (Sui) 6; Sachi Jain 7 bt Beloslava Krasteva (Bul) 6; V. Rindhiya 6 lost to Ayan Allahverdiyeva (Aze) 6.5; Swara Lakshmi Nair 6 drew with Martyna Wikar (Pol) 6; Oshini Gunawardhana (SL) 6.5 bt Xeniya Balabayeva (Kaz) 5.5; Ksenia Norman (FIDE) 6.5 bt Ayalum Kaladorva (Kaz) 5.5; Anupam Sreekumar 5.5 lost to Narmin Abdinova (Aze) 6.5; Liya Kurmangaliyeva (Kaz) 5 lost to Shubhi Gupta 6.5; Kheerthi Ganta 5.5 drew with Anna Zhurova (FIDE) 5.5.

Related stories

Related Topics

Divya Deshmukh /

chess

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 21/1 (5); Heyliger removes Saim Ayub cheaply
    Team Sportstar
  2. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh holds lead; Sachi Jain shocks third seed Beloslava Krasteva
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte scripts history, scores first-ever goal against Qatar in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Three-time Olympic gold medallist McKeown deflated after world record near-miss at Olympic trials
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh holds lead; Sachi Jain shocks third seed Beloslava Krasteva
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh retains sole lead; Cardoso shocks Pranav
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. World Junior Girls’ Chess C’ship: Mariam holds Divya to draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Norway Chess 2024: Carlsen, Ju emerge as winners, Praggnanandhaa finishes third
    Team Sportstar
  5. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Caruana, Carlsen prevails over Firouzja
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 21/1 (5); Heyliger removes Saim Ayub cheaply
    Team Sportstar
  2. Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India scores first goal from open play after 633 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Divya Deshmukh holds lead; Sachi Jain shocks third seed Beloslava Krasteva
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte scripts history, scores first-ever goal against Qatar in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Three-time Olympic gold medallist McKeown deflated after world record near-miss at Olympic trials
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment