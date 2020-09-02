Home Fitnesswise Making the transition from amateur to professional sport There are many factors, both intrinsic and extrinsic, involved in making the transition to the higher levels of a sport. Ramji Srinivasan 02 September, 2020 15:17 IST Elite players are paid very well, and to keep up their intensity and competence, they train harder, play smarter and run their lives in a very professional manner. - AP Ramji Srinivasan 02 September, 2020 15:17 IST For millions of young sportspersons across the globe committing themselves to making a mark in their chosen field, getting into a professional or elite academy or institution is the first step towards that target. But it is not a guaranteed launchpad to success, as a lot of other factors and realities come into play. Those with an abundance of talent and potential get into the elite academies, but this comes with challenges and obstacles — both physically and psychologically.READ| It’s good for sportspersons to have proactive parents What are the challenges?The first is the ability to thrive in a new environment — coping with the situation and the culture clashes. Being set in their routines and patterns from earlier, this requires a shift in the sportspersons’ thinking processes and requires them to make adjustments.For example, attending an academy full time while also focusing on studies can be very challenging. One needs to cope with being away from family and friends, cope with the travel times for training, cultivate new friend circles or groups, et cetera.The mode and method of training can be completely different from what the athletes have been used to. In the previous setup, he or she may have been at the top of the natural selection process. But in the new one, they may need a chance to prove themselves, since the peer group may be more talented or experienced, and they need to be mentally strong to face this.For an amateur sportsperson moving to the elite levels, the pressure sources can be many and are both intrinsic and extrinsic in nature.READ| Avoid plagiarism when working out Intrinsic factorsMental and physical readinessCoaches’ feedbackGetting enough playing time with the elite teamPerformance evaluation through competenceExtrinsic factorsPersonal development of an individualCoping with teammatesTeammates’ attitude toward the individualHow others view you from the outsideThe professionals in the team — the coaches, psychologists, management — can help smoothen the transition to elite levels.READ| COVID-19: How to return to sports amid coronavirus What does it take to thrive in elite sport?Now that we’ve identified the factors that contribute to athletes getting to the top, what are the ones for them to thrive at the highest level?Passion to play the game is the crux of the matterHave the right set of goals and focusTaking control of the situationHighly motivated to do the desired task with excellenceOverall improvement in skillsBeing aware of the areas to be improvedSingle-minded focusPerseverance to overcome any obstaclesOptimistic in approachLearning and adapting quickly both mentally and physicallySelf-motivation to the highest levelOpen-minded to new learningProgressive mindset towards upward mobilityUsing mental imagery techniquesPositive attitude to manage stress and anxietyCommitment to both individual and team goalsTeam player in all aspects if in a team sportSetting clear goals on various parameters — from physical to mental to skill setAdapt to any situationSense of belonging in the group or teamAbility to motivate oneself in various situationsDo you have it in you?“When and where am I going to play the next game?” is a question most sportspersons face in their playing years.The chance can come suddenly, and it can be hard to adjust to the factors in the beginning. The foremost difference that amateur athletes come across when they move to a higher level is how much faster the game is and how much greater the intensity and duration are. Amateur sports are still fast and very competitive in the age groups, but the higher levels have their own different and difficult challenges.READ| Coronavirus lockdown: Former Team India trainer can be your fitness coach Elite players are paid very well, and to keep up their intensity and competence, they train harder, play smarter and run their lives in a very professional manner in order to keep their place in the team. They need to be bigger, stronger, fitter and well-prepared for any situation.Nothing can be taken for granted — from training to diet. With an efficient time management system in place, a lot can be achieved. To cope, hiring professionals such as skill coaches, strength-and-conditioning coaches, physiotherapists, sports nutritionists, mental-conditioning specialists and recovery specialists can bring a paradigm shift in overall development and professionalism.It takes a lot of sacrifice to become a successful elite athlete, and life can become hectic. Dealing with external pressures such as the media, fan expectations and being a public figure can be daunting and nerve-racking. What professionals do off the field could hold the key to what they do on it. But passion for the game can mitigate all other factors. 