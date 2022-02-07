Indian Poshan League: Pick your Dream XI

The value of every player is based on their ability to win. In every game, the drive to win is based on many factors. One of the key factors in my experience is the power generated by the athlete from their muscles and brain. If this is at peak, the athlete excels. When an athlete excels, every entity ( teams / sponsors) wants a piece of this athlete. The Indian Premier League is among the most valuable leagues in the world. The football players in the European clubs are some of the highest paid athletes in the world. In tennis, individual players vie for millions of dollars of prize money. It is the athletes who bring immense value to these clubs, leagues and the sports businesses in general.

The Indian Premier League will auction players this February. Players will change teams based on the bids they receive. Fortunes will be made and upgraded. These players are worth millions! Their bodies and their potential is put up on auction. There are specialists who rank these players and build them into a network. The value of these players comes from their skill set. The skill set comes from the body and its performance. The performance is directly driven by the way the athlete eats.

For me, the way the athlete eats, trains and sleeps becomes the core essential to building a million dollar investment. Virat Kohli, when working with me, was very diligent on understanding how foods can affect his training and improve his muscle to fat ratio. Robin Uthappa is invested in eating with a razor-sharp focus so his body and mind can be super smooth in the years to come. Shikhar Dhawan moved into the vegetarian world only to discover a unique calmness in the mind when playing. Mayank Agarwal is still the fastest in the 2km sprint test of fitness. All these players used the science of nutrition to upgrade their body. If their body is an asset, they were upgrading it at every level.

As the curtains open on the auction for IPL this month, our favourite players will change teams. The owners of the teams will decide the right blend of cricketers to bolster their team with a chance to win the Championship. What is the winning blend? Who is the perfect athlete? Can I guarantee a performance from that player for the next few years? Will my investment pay off? These are the questions on the mind of every team owner.

As a sports nutritionist, I have been spending a good part of two decades convincing athletes to be extremely motivated and disciplined. Food can forecast the results of an athlete. Eat the right foods for a few weeks and watch your body climb the highs and peaks that it has never done before. Eat the wrong foods and watch your investment plummet.

I wanted to start the INDIAN POSHAN LEAGUE with you. A place for you to identify the value of foods and its net worth. Every food is designed with a value. You can choose 11 foods to add to your team. A dream Eleven. You have a limited budget as each food has a value. Your total team value cannot cross ₹100 Cr. What will you choose to enhance your winning chance?

Rules to make your Plate:

A total of 35 foods are up for auction

Purse value for your plate: ₹100 cr

Select 11 food items

Select at least ONE food from each group

At least TWO main course items

Not more than TWO iteams from the same group

Not more than FOUR overseas food on your plate ( Look for the plane icon)

Total value on your plate should not be more than ₹100cr

FOOD ITEMS FOR AUCTION

(MAIN COURSE)

(FRUITS)

(DAIRY PRODUCTS)

(SNACKS)

(BEVERAGES)

(SIDES)

(CHEAT MEALS)

For more information, refer to the images on the next page. As the IPL players go under the hammer, what foods would you hammer into your personal winning team. Let me know.

Email me your selection at ryan@quanutrition.com. Three persons with the best choices will get a chance to get on a sports nutrition plan in 2022 with our team of sports nutritionists at the QUA Nutrition clinics