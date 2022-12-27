Columns

Statsman: Ishan Kishan breaks numerous records with magnificent double ton

The southpaw set numerous records by scoring 210 (131b) for India against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram.

Mohandas Menon
27 December, 2022 13:53 IST
Ishan Kishan scored the fastest double ton in ODIs.

Ishan Kishan scored the fastest double ton in ODIs. | Photo Credit: AP

Ishan Kishan’s day out


While playing in only the 10th ODI of his career, Ishan Kishan set a new record by registering the quickest double hundred in men’s ODIs. Thanks to his blitzkrieg, India thumped Bangladesh by 227 runs in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in ChattogramZAC on 10 December 2022.

Incidentally, India recorded its third-largest victory in terms of runs against any opponent in ODIs. However, this win is the best against any Test-playing nation. Two of India’s bigger ODI victories have come against Bermuda (by 257 runs) in the 2007 World Cup and against Hong Kong (by 256 runs) in the 2008 Asia Cup.

Kishan, who got the opportunity to open in the innings in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners and hit 24 fours and 10 sixes during his scintillating knock of 210 off 131 deliveries.

The tables below (of men’s ODIs) will provide details of the various records he set while doing so.


103 The number of balls taken by India’s Ishan Kishan to bring up his 150th run during his knock of 210 in the ChattogramZAC ODI on 10 December 2022. It is now the quickest by any Indian batter in ODI cricket. For the record, the fastest to reach the 150th run in an ODI match, i.e. in fewest number of balls, is South African AB de Villiers who made an unbeaten 162 in just 66 balls against the West Indies in Sydney on 27 February 2015.

Quickest to 150 runs by an Indian in ODI cricket (in fewest balls)

Balls

Batter

(Runs & Balls faced)

Against

Venue

Date

Result

103

Ishan Kishan

(210 in 131)

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

113

Virender Sehwag

(219 in 149)

WI

Indore

8 Dec 2011

Won

117

Rohit Sharma

(152* in 117)

WI

Guwahati

21 Oct 2018

Won


126 The number of balls required for Ishan Kishan to reach his 200th run in the ChattogramZAC ODI. It is now the quickest in terms of balls faced by any batter in ODI history. The previous record was off 138 balls held by West Indian Chris Gayle during his 215 (in 147 balls) against Zimbabwe in Canberra on 24 February 2015.

Quickest to reach the 200th run in an ODI match (in fewest balls)

Balls

Batter

(Runs & Balls faced)

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

126

Ishan Kishan

(210 in 131)

Ind

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

138

Chris Gayle

(215 In 147)

WI

Zim

Canberra

24 Feb 2015

Won

140

Virender Sehwag

(219 in 149)

Ind

WI

Indore

8 Dec 2011

Won

147

Sachin Tendukar

(200* in 147)

Ind

SA

Gwalior

24 Feb 2010

Won

148

Fakhar Zaman

(210* in 156)

Pak

Zim

Bulawayo

2018

Won


160.30 The batting run rate (runs per 100 balls) for Ishan Kishan, during his knock of 210 in 131 balls at ChattogramZAC. It is now the fastest individual score of 200+ in ODI cricket. Incidentally, Ishan became the seventh ODI batter to go past 200+ for the ninth time (with teammate Rohit Sharma doing so on three occasions). Rohit Sharma achieved the previous highest run rate of 152.60 during his record-breaking knock of 264 in 173 balls against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on 13 November 2014.

Fastest 200-plus scores by batters in ODI cricket

Run rate

Batter

(Runs & Balls faced)

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

160.30

Ishan Kishan

(210 in 131)

Ind

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

152.60

Rohit Sharma

(264 in 173)

Ind

SL

Kolkata

13 Nov 2014

Won

146.97

Virender Sehwag

(219 in 149)

Ind

WI

Indore

8 Dec 2011

Won

146.25

Chris Gayle

(215 In 147)

WI

Zim

Canberra

24 Feb 2015

Won

145.39

Martin Guptill

(237* in 163)

NZ

WI

Wellington S

21 Mar 2015

Won


210 Ishan Kishan’s final score in the ChattogramZAC ODI. It is now the first individual score of 200+ made by any batter against Bangladesh in an ODI match. Previously, Zimbabwean Charles Coventry registered an unbeaten 194 against Bangladesh in Bulawayo in August 2009. However, Bangladesh managed to win the match despite Coventrys effort.

Highest ODI scores made against Bangladesh

Runs

Balls

Batter

For

Venue

Date

Result

210

131

Ishan Kishan

In

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

194*

156

Charles Coventry

Zimb

Bulawayo

16 Aug 2009

Lost

185*

96

Shane Watson

Aus

Mirpur

11 Apr 2011

Won

176

104

AB de Villiers

SA

Paarl

18 Oct 2017

Won

175

140

Virender Sehwag

Ind

Mirpur

19 Feb 2011

Won


1 The number of batters to make an ODI double-century on Bangladesh soil. Ishan Kishan (210) became the first to achieve this. For the record, the previous highest at this venue is the 136 by the home side’s Litton Das against Afghanistan on 25 February.2022.

Highest ODI scores in Bangladesh

Runs

Balls

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

210

131

Ishan Kishan

Ind

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

185*

96

Shane Watson

Aus

Ban

Mirpur

11 Apr 2011

Won

183

148

Virat Kohli

Ind

Pak

Mirpur

18 Mar 2012

Won

176

143

Litton Das

Ban

Zim

Sylhet

6 Mar 2020

Won

175

140

Virender Sehwag

Ind

Ban

Mirpur

19 Feb 2011

Won

3 The number of left-handed batters to register a 200 in ODI cricket. Ishan Kishan’s 210 is now the third-highest in this format in international cricket among lefties. The previous highest by an Indian left-hander was the 183 by Sourav Ganguly against Sri Lanka in Taunton on 26 May 1999.

Highest ODI scores by a left-hander

Runs

Balls

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

215

147

Chris Gayle

WI

Zim

Canberra

24 Feb 2015

Won

210*

156

Fakhar Zaman

Pak

Zim

Bulawayo

20 Jul 2018

Won

210

131

Ishan Kishan

Ind

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

194

146

Saeed Anwar

Pak

Ind

Chennai

21 May 1997

Won

193

155

Fakhar Zaman

Pak

SA

Johannesburg

4 Apr 2021

Lost

1 The number of batters registering a double century as the maiden three-figure score in their ODI career. Ishan at ChattogramZAC also went ahead of Kapil Dev’s historic unbeaten 175 at Tunbridge Wells during the 1983 World Cup on 18 June 1983. It, incidentally, was the only century of Kapil’s ODI career that spanned 16 years.

Highest scores while registering maiden ODI century

Runs

Balls

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

210

131

Ishan Kishan

Ind

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

194*

156

Charles Coventry

Zim

Ban

Bulawayo

16 Aug 2009

Lost

179

137

John Campbell

WI

Ire

Dublin

5 May 2019

Won

177

134

Paul Stirling

Ire

Can

Toronto

7 Sep 2010

Won

175*

138

Kapil Dev

Ind

Zim

Tunbridge Wells

18 Jun 1983

Won


9 The number of innings Ishan Kishan needed to register the first double-century of his ODI career. He becomes the first player to achieve this milestone while playing less than 10 innings. Previously, Pakistani Fakhar Zaman took 17 innings when he registered the first double of his ODI career. To put Ishan’s knock in perspective, Sachin Tendulkar achieved his maiden 200 (against South Africa at Gwalior on 24 Feb 2010) in his 431st innings.

Fewest innings to reach maiden double century in ODIs

Inns

Batter

(Runs & Balls faced)

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

9

Ishan Kishan

(210 in 131)

Ind

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

17

Fakhar Zaman

(210* in 156)

Pak

Zim

Bulawayo

20 Jul 2018

Won

103

Rohit Sharma

(209 in 158)

Ind

Aus

Bengaluru

2 Nov 2013

Won

103

Martin Guptill

(237* in 163)

NZ

WI

Wellington S

21 Mar 2015

Won


24 Ishan Kishan’s age during his double-century knock in the ChattogramZAC ODI makes him the youngest to do so. Rohit was 26 years and 186 days when he first reached his maiden double in November 2013. The second table below provides details of the youngest batters to achieve each batting milestone in ODI cricket.

Youngest to an ODI double century

Age, days

Batter

(Runs & Balls faced)

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

24y-145d

Ishan Kishan

(210 in 131)

Ind

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

26y-186d

Rohit Sharma

(209 in 158)

Ind

Aus

Bengaluru

2 Nov 2013

Won

27y-197d

Rohit Sharma

(264 in 173)

Ind

SL

Kolkata

13 Nov 2014

Won

28y-101d

Fakhar Zaman

(210* in 156)

Pak

Zim

Bulawayo

20 Jul 2018

Won

28y-172d

Martin Guptill

(237* in 163)

NZ

WI

Wellington S

21 Mar 2015

Won


Youngest to reach these milestones in an ODI match

Score

Age, days

Batter

(Runs & Balls faced)

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

50

15y-340d

Kushal Mulla

(50 in 51)

Nep

USA

Kiritipur

8 Feb 2020

Won

100

16y-217d

Shahid Afridi

(102 in 40)

Pak

SL

Nairobi Gym

4 Oct 1996

Won

150

20y-4d

Paul Stirling

(177 in 134)

Ire

Can

Toronto

7 Sep 2010

Won

200

24y-145d

Ishan Kishan

(210 in 131)

Ind

Ban

ChattogramZAC

10 Dec 2022

Won

250

27y-197d

Rohit Sharma

(264 in 173)

Ind

SL

Kolkata

13 Nov 2014

Won


All records are correct and updated until 17 December 2022

