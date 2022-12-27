Statsman: Ishan Kishan breaks numerous records with magnificent double ton

Ishan Kishan’s day out
While playing in only the 10th ODI of his career, Ishan Kishan set a new record by registering the quickest double hundred in men’s ODIs. Thanks to his blitzkrieg, India thumped Bangladesh by 227 runs in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in ChattogramZAC on 10 December 2022.
Incidentally, India recorded its third-largest victory in terms of runs against any opponent in ODIs. However, this win is the best against any Test-playing nation. Two of India’s bigger ODI victories have come against Bermuda (by 257 runs) in the 2007 World Cup and against Hong Kong (by 256 runs) in the 2008 Asia Cup.
Kishan, who got the opportunity to open in the innings in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners and hit 24 fours and 10 sixes during his scintillating knock of 210 off 131 deliveries.
The tables below (of men’s ODIs) will provide details of the various records he set while doing so.
103 The number of balls taken by India’s Ishan Kishan to bring up his 150th run during his knock of 210 in the ChattogramZAC ODI on 10 December 2022. It is now the quickest by any Indian batter in ODI cricket. For the record, the fastest to reach the 150th run in an ODI match, i.e. in fewest number of balls, is South African AB de Villiers who made an unbeaten 162 in just 66 balls against the West Indies in Sydney on 27 February 2015.
Quickest to 150 runs by an Indian in ODI cricket (in fewest balls)
Balls
Batter
(Runs & Balls faced)
Against
Venue
Date
Result
103
Ishan Kishan
(210 in 131)
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
113
Virender Sehwag
(219 in 149)
WI
Indore
8 Dec 2011
Won
117
Rohit Sharma
(152* in 117)
WI
Guwahati
21 Oct 2018
Won
126 The number of balls required for Ishan Kishan to reach his 200th run in the ChattogramZAC ODI. It is now the quickest in terms of balls faced by any batter in ODI history. The previous record was off 138 balls held by West Indian Chris Gayle during his 215 (in 147 balls) against Zimbabwe in Canberra on 24 February 2015.
Quickest to reach the 200th run in an ODI match (in fewest balls)
Balls
Batter
(Runs & Balls faced)
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
126
Ishan Kishan
(210 in 131)
Ind
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
138
Chris Gayle
(215 In 147)
WI
Zim
Canberra
24 Feb 2015
Won
140
Virender Sehwag
(219 in 149)
Ind
WI
Indore
8 Dec 2011
Won
147
Sachin Tendukar
(200* in 147)
Ind
SA
Gwalior
24 Feb 2010
Won
148
Fakhar Zaman
(210* in 156)
Pak
Zim
Bulawayo
2018
Won
160.30 The batting run rate (runs per 100 balls) for Ishan Kishan, during his knock of 210 in 131 balls at ChattogramZAC. It is now the fastest individual score of 200+ in ODI cricket. Incidentally, Ishan became the seventh ODI batter to go past 200+ for the ninth time (with teammate Rohit Sharma doing so on three occasions). Rohit Sharma achieved the previous highest run rate of 152.60 during his record-breaking knock of 264 in 173 balls against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on 13 November 2014.
Fastest 200-plus scores by batters in ODI cricket
Run rate
Batter
(Runs & Balls faced)
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
160.30
Ishan Kishan
(210 in 131)
Ind
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
152.60
Rohit Sharma
(264 in 173)
Ind
SL
Kolkata
13 Nov 2014
Won
146.97
Virender Sehwag
(219 in 149)
Ind
WI
Indore
8 Dec 2011
Won
146.25
Chris Gayle
(215 In 147)
WI
Zim
Canberra
24 Feb 2015
Won
145.39
Martin Guptill
(237* in 163)
NZ
WI
Wellington S
21 Mar 2015
Won
210 Ishan Kishan’s final score in the ChattogramZAC ODI. It is now the first individual score of 200+ made by any batter against Bangladesh in an ODI match. Previously, Zimbabwean Charles Coventry registered an unbeaten 194 against Bangladesh in Bulawayo in August 2009. However, Bangladesh managed to win the match despite Coventrys effort.
Highest ODI scores made against Bangladesh
Runs
Balls
Batter
For
Venue
Date
Result
210
131
Ishan Kishan
In
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
194*
156
Charles Coventry
Zimb
Bulawayo
16 Aug 2009
Lost
185*
96
Shane Watson
Aus
Mirpur
11 Apr 2011
Won
176
104
AB de Villiers
SA
Paarl
18 Oct 2017
Won
175
140
Virender Sehwag
Ind
Mirpur
19 Feb 2011
Won
1 The number of batters to make an ODI double-century on Bangladesh soil. Ishan Kishan (210) became the first to achieve this. For the record, the previous highest at this venue is the 136 by the home side’s Litton Das against Afghanistan on 25 February.2022.
Highest ODI scores in Bangladesh
Runs
Balls
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
210
131
Ishan Kishan
Ind
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
185*
96
Shane Watson
Aus
Ban
Mirpur
11 Apr 2011
Won
183
148
Virat Kohli
Ind
Pak
Mirpur
18 Mar 2012
Won
176
143
Litton Das
Ban
Zim
Sylhet
6 Mar 2020
Won
175
140
Virender Sehwag
Ind
Ban
Mirpur
19 Feb 2011
Won
3 The number of left-handed batters to register a 200 in ODI cricket. Ishan Kishan’s 210 is now the third-highest in this format in international cricket among lefties. The previous highest by an Indian left-hander was the 183 by Sourav Ganguly against Sri Lanka in Taunton on 26 May 1999.
Highest ODI scores by a left-hander
Runs
Balls
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
215
147
Chris Gayle
WI
Zim
Canberra
24 Feb 2015
Won
210*
156
Fakhar Zaman
Pak
Zim
Bulawayo
20 Jul 2018
Won
210
131
Ishan Kishan
Ind
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
194
146
Saeed Anwar
Pak
Ind
Chennai
21 May 1997
Won
193
155
Fakhar Zaman
Pak
SA
Johannesburg
4 Apr 2021
Lost
1 The number of batters registering a double century as the maiden three-figure score in their ODI career. Ishan at ChattogramZAC also went ahead of Kapil Dev’s historic unbeaten 175 at Tunbridge Wells during the 1983 World Cup on 18 June 1983. It, incidentally, was the only century of Kapil’s ODI career that spanned 16 years.
Highest scores while registering maiden ODI century
Runs
Balls
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
210
131
Ishan Kishan
Ind
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
194*
156
Charles Coventry
Zim
Ban
Bulawayo
16 Aug 2009
Lost
179
137
John Campbell
WI
Ire
Dublin
5 May 2019
Won
177
134
Paul Stirling
Ire
Can
Toronto
7 Sep 2010
Won
175*
138
Kapil Dev
Ind
Zim
Tunbridge Wells
18 Jun 1983
Won
9 The number of innings Ishan Kishan needed to register the first double-century of his ODI career. He becomes the first player to achieve this milestone while playing less than 10 innings. Previously, Pakistani Fakhar Zaman took 17 innings when he registered the first double of his ODI career. To put Ishan’s knock in perspective, Sachin Tendulkar achieved his maiden 200 (against South Africa at Gwalior on 24 Feb 2010) in his 431st innings.
Fewest innings to reach maiden double century in ODIs
Inns
Batter
(Runs & Balls faced)
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
9
Ishan Kishan
(210 in 131)
Ind
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
17
Fakhar Zaman
(210* in 156)
Pak
Zim
Bulawayo
20 Jul 2018
Won
103
Rohit Sharma
(209 in 158)
Ind
Aus
Bengaluru
2 Nov 2013
Won
103
Martin Guptill
(237* in 163)
NZ
WI
Wellington S
21 Mar 2015
Won
24 Ishan Kishan’s age during his double-century knock in the ChattogramZAC ODI makes him the youngest to do so. Rohit was 26 years and 186 days when he first reached his maiden double in November 2013. The second table below provides details of the youngest batters to achieve each batting milestone in ODI cricket.
Youngest to an ODI double century
Age, days
Batter
(Runs & Balls faced)
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
24y-145d
Ishan Kishan
(210 in 131)
Ind
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
26y-186d
Rohit Sharma
(209 in 158)
Ind
Aus
Bengaluru
2 Nov 2013
Won
27y-197d
Rohit Sharma
(264 in 173)
Ind
SL
Kolkata
13 Nov 2014
Won
28y-101d
Fakhar Zaman
(210* in 156)
Pak
Zim
Bulawayo
20 Jul 2018
Won
28y-172d
Martin Guptill
(237* in 163)
NZ
WI
Wellington S
21 Mar 2015
Won
Youngest to reach these milestones in an ODI match
Score
Age, days
Batter
(Runs & Balls faced)
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
50
15y-340d
Kushal Mulla
(50 in 51)
Nep
USA
Kiritipur
8 Feb 2020
Won
100
16y-217d
Shahid Afridi
(102 in 40)
Pak
SL
Nairobi Gym
4 Oct 1996
Won
150
20y-4d
Paul Stirling
(177 in 134)
Ire
Can
Toronto
7 Sep 2010
Won
200
24y-145d
Ishan Kishan
(210 in 131)
Ind
Ban
ChattogramZAC
10 Dec 2022
Won
250
27y-197d
Rohit Sharma
(264 in 173)
Ind
SL
Kolkata
13 Nov 2014
Won
All records are correct and updated until 17 December 2022