Statsman: Ishan Kishan breaks numerous records with magnificent double ton

Ishan Kishan’s day out





While playing in only the 10th ODI of his career, Ishan Kishan set a new record by registering the quickest double hundred in men’s ODIs. Thanks to his blitzkrieg, India thumped Bangladesh by 227 runs in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in ChattogramZAC on 10 December 2022.

Incidentally, India recorded its third-largest victory in terms of runs against any opponent in ODIs. However, this win is the best against any Test-playing nation. Two of India’s bigger ODI victories have come against Bermuda (by 257 runs) in the 2007 World Cup and against Hong Kong (by 256 runs) in the 2008 Asia Cup.

Kishan, who got the opportunity to open in the innings in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, took the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners and hit 24 fours and 10 sixes during his scintillating knock of 210 off 131 deliveries.

The tables below (of men’s ODIs) will provide details of the various records he set while doing so.





103 The number of balls taken by India’s Ishan Kishan to bring up his 150th run during his knock of 210 in the ChattogramZAC ODI on 10 December 2022. It is now the quickest by any Indian batter in ODI cricket. For the record, the fastest to reach the 150th run in an ODI match, i.e. in fewest number of balls, is South African AB de Villiers who made an unbeaten 162 in just 66 balls against the West Indies in Sydney on 27 February 2015.

Quickest to 150 runs by an Indian in ODI cricket (in fewest balls)

Balls Batter (Runs & Balls faced) Against Venue Date Result 103 Ishan Kishan (210 in 131) Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 113 Virender Sehwag (219 in 149) WI Indore 8 Dec 2011 Won 117 Rohit Sharma (152* in 117) WI Guwahati 21 Oct 2018 Won





126 The number of balls required for Ishan Kishan to reach his 200th run in the ChattogramZAC ODI. It is now the quickest in terms of balls faced by any batter in ODI history. The previous record was off 138 balls held by West Indian Chris Gayle during his 215 (in 147 balls) against Zimbabwe in Canberra on 24 February 2015.

Quickest to reach the 200th run in an ODI match (in fewest balls)

Balls Batter (Runs & Balls faced) For Against Venue Date Result 126 Ishan Kishan (210 in 131) Ind Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 138 Chris Gayle (215 In 147) WI Zim Canberra 24 Feb 2015 Won 140 Virender Sehwag (219 in 149) Ind WI Indore 8 Dec 2011 Won 147 Sachin Tendukar (200* in 147) Ind SA Gwalior 24 Feb 2010 Won 148 Fakhar Zaman (210* in 156) Pak Zim Bulawayo 2018 Won





160.30 The batting run rate (runs per 100 balls) for Ishan Kishan, during his knock of 210 in 131 balls at ChattogramZAC. It is now the fastest individual score of 200+ in ODI cricket. Incidentally, Ishan became the seventh ODI batter to go past 200+ for the ninth time (with teammate Rohit Sharma doing so on three occasions). Rohit Sharma achieved the previous highest run rate of 152.60 during his record-breaking knock of 264 in 173 balls against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on 13 November 2014.

Fastest 200-plus scores by batters in ODI cricket

Run rate Batter (Runs & Balls faced) For Against Venue Date Result 160.30 Ishan Kishan (210 in 131) Ind Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 152.60 Rohit Sharma (264 in 173) Ind SL Kolkata 13 Nov 2014 Won 146.97 Virender Sehwag (219 in 149) Ind WI Indore 8 Dec 2011 Won 146.25 Chris Gayle (215 In 147) WI Zim Canberra 24 Feb 2015 Won 145.39 Martin Guptill (237* in 163) NZ WI Wellington S 21 Mar 2015 Won





210 Ishan Kishan’s final score in the ChattogramZAC ODI. It is now the first individual score of 200+ made by any batter against Bangladesh in an ODI match. Previously, Zimbabwean Charles Coventry registered an unbeaten 194 against Bangladesh in Bulawayo in August 2009. However, Bangladesh managed to win the match despite Coventrys effort.

Highest ODI scores made against Bangladesh

Runs Balls Batter For Venue Date Result 210 131 Ishan Kishan In ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 194* 156 Charles Coventry Zimb Bulawayo 16 Aug 2009 Lost 185* 96 Shane Watson Aus Mirpur 11 Apr 2011 Won 176 104 AB de Villiers SA Paarl 18 Oct 2017 Won 175 140 Virender Sehwag Ind Mirpur 19 Feb 2011 Won





1 The number of batters to make an ODI double-century on Bangladesh soil. Ishan Kishan (210) became the first to achieve this. For the record, the previous highest at this venue is the 136 by the home side’s Litton Das against Afghanistan on 25 February.2022.

Highest ODI scores in Bangladesh

Runs Balls Batter For Against Venue Date Result 210 131 Ishan Kishan Ind Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 185* 96 Shane Watson Aus Ban Mirpur 11 Apr 2011 Won 183 148 Virat Kohli Ind Pak Mirpur 18 Mar 2012 Won 176 143 Litton Das Ban Zim Sylhet 6 Mar 2020 Won 175 140 Virender Sehwag Ind Ban Mirpur 19 Feb 2011 Won

3 The number of left-handed batters to register a 200 in ODI cricket. Ishan Kishan’s 210 is now the third-highest in this format in international cricket among lefties. The previous highest by an Indian left-hander was the 183 by Sourav Ganguly against Sri Lanka in Taunton on 26 May 1999.

Highest ODI scores by a left-hander

Runs Balls Batter For Against Venue Date Result 215 147 Chris Gayle WI Zim Canberra 24 Feb 2015 Won 210* 156 Fakhar Zaman Pak Zim Bulawayo 20 Jul 2018 Won 210 131 Ishan Kishan Ind Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 194 146 Saeed Anwar Pak Ind Chennai 21 May 1997 Won 193 155 Fakhar Zaman Pak SA Johannesburg 4 Apr 2021 Lost

1 The number of batters registering a double century as the maiden three-figure score in their ODI career. Ishan at ChattogramZAC also went ahead of Kapil Dev’s historic unbeaten 175 at Tunbridge Wells during the 1983 World Cup on 18 June 1983. It, incidentally, was the only century of Kapil’s ODI career that spanned 16 years.

Highest scores while registering maiden ODI century

Runs Balls Batter For Against Venue Date Result 210 131 Ishan Kishan Ind Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 194* 156 Charles Coventry Zim Ban Bulawayo 16 Aug 2009 Lost 179 137 John Campbell WI Ire Dublin 5 May 2019 Won 177 134 Paul Stirling Ire Can Toronto 7 Sep 2010 Won 175* 138 Kapil Dev Ind Zim Tunbridge Wells 18 Jun 1983 Won





9 The number of innings Ishan Kishan needed to register the first double-century of his ODI career. He becomes the first player to achieve this milestone while playing less than 10 innings. Previously, Pakistani Fakhar Zaman took 17 innings when he registered the first double of his ODI career. To put Ishan’s knock in perspective, Sachin Tendulkar achieved his maiden 200 (against South Africa at Gwalior on 24 Feb 2010) in his 431st innings.

Fewest innings to reach maiden double century in ODIs

Inns Batter (Runs & Balls faced) For Against Venue Date Result 9 Ishan Kishan (210 in 131) Ind Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 17 Fakhar Zaman (210* in 156) Pak Zim Bulawayo 20 Jul 2018 Won 103 Rohit Sharma (209 in 158) Ind Aus Bengaluru 2 Nov 2013 Won 103 Martin Guptill (237* in 163) NZ WI Wellington S 21 Mar 2015 Won





24 Ishan Kishan’s age during his double-century knock in the ChattogramZAC ODI makes him the youngest to do so. Rohit was 26 years and 186 days when he first reached his maiden double in November 2013. The second table below provides details of the youngest batters to achieve each batting milestone in ODI cricket.

Youngest to an ODI double century

Age, days Batter (Runs & Balls faced) For Against Venue Date Result 24y-145d Ishan Kishan (210 in 131) Ind Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 26y-186d Rohit Sharma (209 in 158) Ind Aus Bengaluru 2 Nov 2013 Won 27y-197d Rohit Sharma (264 in 173) Ind SL Kolkata 13 Nov 2014 Won 28y-101d Fakhar Zaman (210* in 156) Pak Zim Bulawayo 20 Jul 2018 Won 28y-172d Martin Guptill (237* in 163) NZ WI Wellington S 21 Mar 2015 Won





Youngest to reach these milestones in an ODI match

Score Age, days Batter (Runs & Balls faced) For Against Venue Date Result 50 15y-340d Kushal Mulla (50 in 51) Nep USA Kiritipur 8 Feb 2020 Won 100 16y-217d Shahid Afridi (102 in 40) Pak SL Nairobi Gym 4 Oct 1996 Won 150 20y-4d Paul Stirling (177 in 134) Ire Can Toronto 7 Sep 2010 Won 200 24y-145d Ishan Kishan (210 in 131) Ind Ban ChattogramZAC 10 Dec 2022 Won 250 27y-197d Rohit Sharma (264 in 173) Ind SL Kolkata 13 Nov 2014 Won





All records are correct and updated until 17 December 2022