149 The number of innings for Rohit Sharma to reach 7500 ODI runs as an opener. This is now the quickest by any ODI batter while opening the innings to get to this landmark. He achieved this milestone during his knock of 83 (when on 64) in the first ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 10 January 2023. He thus became the 11th batter to aggregate 7500 runs as an opener in ODI cricket and the quickest too!
Quickest (in fewest innings) to reach 7500 ODI runs as an opener
Inns
Opener
For
Achieved on
Runs
Ave
100s
50s
HS
149
Rohit Sharma
Ind
10 Jan 2023
7519
56.53
27
34
264
158
Hashim Amla
SA
16 Feb 2018
7505
50.71
26
35
159
170
Sachin Tendulkar
Ind
11 Dec 2000
7546
47.16
26
33
186*
182
Sourav Ganguly
Ind
18 Nov 2002
7501
44.38
19
44
183
193
Chris Gayle
WI
14 Mar 2010
7509
41.95
19
41
153*
10 The number of occasions Virat Kohli has managed to hit back-to-back centuries in his ODI career. His two centuries — an identical 113 — against Bangladesh in Chattogram on 10 December 2022 and against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 10 January 2023 made him the first batter in ODI cricket history to do so on 10 occasions, more than any other batter. South African A. B. de Villiers is next best with six.
Batters scoring back-to-back centuries in ODI cricket on most occasions
No of occasions
Batter
For
Remarks
10
Virat Kohli
Ind
This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence
6
A. B. de Villiers
SA
This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence
4
Saeed Anwar
Pak
This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence
4
Rohit Sharma
Ind
This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence
4
Babar Azam
Pak
This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence on two occasions
10 The number of ODI centuries Virat Kohli has scored against Sri Lanka. His unbeaten 166 in the final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on 15 January 2023, made him the first batter in ODI history to register 10 centuries against one particular opponent. Sachin Tendulkar (9 against Australia) and Kohli, himself, (9 against West Indies) now take the joint-second position.
Most ODI centuries against one opponent
100s
Batter (for)
Opponent
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave
50s
HS
10
Virat Kohli (Ind)
Sri Lanka
50
49
2503
64.18
11
166*
9
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
Australia
71
70
3077
44.59
15
175
9
Virat Kohli (ind)
West Indies
42
41
2261
66.50
11
157*
8
Virat Kohli (Ind)
Australia
43
41
2083
54.82
10
123
8
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
Sri Lanka
84
80
3113
43.85
17
138
8
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
Australia
40
40
2208
61.33
8
209
7
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
India
89
85
2899
36.24
14
189
7
Saeed Anwar (Pak)
Sri Lanka
52
52
2197
44.84
13
126
7
Aaron Finch (Aus)
England
30
29
1354
48.36
5
135
83 The number of balls Rohit Sharma needed to reach the 30th ODI century of his career which came in the series’ final match against New Zealand in Indore on 24 January 2023. This is now his second-quickest to reach the three-figure mark in fewest balls faced. His quickest century had come during his unbeaten 137 against England in Nottingham on 12 July 2018, his 18th ODI century, where he took one ball less — just 82 balls.
Quickest ODI centuries for Rohit Sharma (ie reaching 100 in fewest balls)
Balls
Final score (Balls)
Against
Venue
Date
Result
82
137*
(114)
Eng
Nottingham
12 Jul 2018
Won
83
101
(85)
NZ
Indore
24 Jan 2023
Won
84
152*
(117)
WI
Guwahati
21 Oct 2018
Won
85
104
(88)
SL
Colombo RPS
31 Aug 2017
Won
85
140
(113)
Pak
Manchester
16 June 2019
Won
16 The number of ODI innings without registering a three-figure score for Rohit Sharma. However, in the final match of the series, he recorded his 30th century — 101 in Indore on 24 Jan 2023 after posting his 29th century (119) against Australia in Bengaluru on 19 January 2020. This is now the third-longest innings sequence without a three-figure in his ODI career. The previous two instances came much before he had established his international career. Interestingly, he made his Test debut only after the most extended period, spanning 57 innings when he went through without an ODI century.
Longest gap between innings to register an ODI century for Rohit Sharma
Inns
From
To
Runs
Ave
HS
50s
Century#
57
3 June 2010
13 Oct 2013
1642
32.84
95
14
2nd to 3rd
39
26 Jun 2007
27 Feb 2010
743
25.62
70*
4
Debut to maiden 100
16
23 Mar 2021
21 Jan 2023
566
40.42
83
5
29th to 30th
15
21 Nov 2013
27 Aug 2014
430
30.71
79
4
4th to 5th
360 The number of runs aggregated by Shubman Gill during the recent ODI series against New Zealand. His series aggregate now equals the tally of Pakistani Babar Azam for the most runs made in a three-match bilateral ODI series. Virat Kohli had earlier held the Indian record of 283 runs which he had made during the recent series in January against Sri Lanka. It should be noted that Shikhar Dhawan also made the same number of runs (283) against Sri Lanka in November 2014. However, it was a five-match ODI series, with Dhawan appearing in only three of them. After scoring 113, 79, and 91 in the first three games, and with India taking an unassailable lead of 3-0, he had to make way for Rohit Sharma because of the rotation policy. And Rohit responded with a record 264 in Kolkata in the fourth match of the series.
Most ODI runs in a bilateral series of three matches
Runs
Batter (for)
Opp
In
Month, year
Ave
S/r
100s
50s
HS
360
Babar Azam (Pak)
WI
UAE
Sep-Oct 2016
120.00
99.17
3
0
123
360
Shubman Gill (Ind)
NZ
Ind
Jan 2023
180.00
128.57
2
0
208
349
Imrul Kayes (Ban)
Zim
Ban
Oct 2018
116.33
94.14
2
1
144
342
Quinton de Kock (SAf)
Ind
SA
Dec 2013
114.00
95.26
3
0
135
330
Martin Guptill (NZ)
Eng
Eng
May-Jun 2013
330.00
105.09
2
0
189*
5 The number of occasions when at least three openers in an ODI match have managed to register three-figure scores. Indians Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and New Zealander Devon Conway became the latest to achieve this in the Indore ODI on 24 January 2023. All four openers making centuries is yet to occur in ODI cricket. However, three openers doing so can be considered a rare feat.
Three openers making centuries in the same ODI match
For
(Opening batters and score)
Venue
Date
Result
The fourth opener who missed out
Australia
(Geoff Marsh 104, David Boon 111)
Jaipur
7 Sep 1986
Ind won
Sunil Gavaskar 26
India
(Kris Srikkanth 102)
India
(Sourav Ganguly 127, Sachin Tendulkar 101)
Johannesburg
5 Oct 2001
SA won
Herschelle Gibbs 48
South Africa
(Gary Kirsten 133)
England
(Marcus Trescothick 121)
Leeds
1 Jul 2006
SL won
Alastair Cook 41
Sri Lanka
(Upul Tharanga 109, Sanath Jayasuriya 152)
Zimbabwe
(Hamilton Masakadza 111)
Hambantota
6 Jul 2017
SL won
Solomon Mire 13
Sri Lanka
(Niroshan Dickwella 102, Danushka Gunathilaka 116)
India
(Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 112)
Indore
24 Jan 2023
Ind won
Finn Allen 0
New Zealand
(Devon Conway 138)
6 The number of batters aggregating over 1000 ODI runs in the first 21 matches of their career. Indian opener Shubman Gill tops this list with a run aggregate of 1254 runs. Moreover, his batting average and strike rate is the best among all the players listed below.
Highest run aggregates after a batter’s first 21 matches in ODI cricket career.
Runs
Ave
S/r
Batter (For)
Date
1254
73.76
109.81
Shubman Gill (Ind)
24 Jan 2023
1090
60.56
81.77
Imam-ul-Haq (Pak)
30 Jan 2019
1089
64.06
100.18
Fakhar Zaman (Pak)
21 Sep 2018
1037
51.85
90.81
Babar Azam (Pak)
19 Jan 2017
1028
54.11
80.19
Jonathan Trott (Eng)
2 Mar 2011
1001
47.67
88.58
Quinton de Kock (SAf)
19 Aug 2014
21 The number of innings taken by Shubman Gill to reach the fourth century of his ODI career. Out of the 19 Indians who have managed to register four or more ODI centuries, Gill needed the fewest innings (21) to reach his fourth century. Shikhar Dhawan previously did so in the 24th innings of his career. For the record, Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq achieved this the quickest in nine innings when he scored his fourth century (110) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on 22 July 2018. Two others have also done it quicker than Gill — South African Quinton de Kock (in 16 inns) and Englishman Dennis Amiss (in 18 inns).
Fewest innings to register career’s fourth ODI century for India
Inns
Mts
Batter
Date
Runs
50s
Ave
21
21
Shubman Gill
24 Jan 2023
1254
5
73.76
24
24
Shikhar Dhawan
30 Oct 2013
1000
4
45.45
31
32
KL Rahul
11 Feb 2020
1239
7
47.65
33
36
Virat Kohli
28 Nov 2010
1350
8
46.55
44
44
Gautam Gambhir
24 Feb 2008
1402
6
35.05
Note:Gill at 23y-138d became the third youngest Indian to register four ODI centuries, after Sachin Tendulkar (21y-350d in April 1995) and Virat Kohli (22y-23d)
All records are correct and updated until 27 January 2023