Statsman: Rohit Sharma quickest opener to 7500 runs

Mohandas Menon does some number crunching from the cricket matches over the past two weeks.

Mohandas Menon
31 January, 2023 20:08 IST
India batter Rohit Sharma after scoring a century during the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24.

India batter Rohit Sharma after scoring a century during the third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 24. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

149 The number of innings for Rohit Sharma to reach 7500 ODI runs as an opener. This is now the quickest by any ODI batter while opening the innings to get to this landmark. He achieved this milestone during his knock of 83 (when on 64) in the first ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 10 January 2023. He thus became the 11th batter to aggregate 7500 runs as an opener in ODI cricket and the quickest too!

Quickest (in fewest innings) to reach 7500 ODI runs as an opener

Inns

Opener

For

Achieved on

Runs

Ave

100s

50s

HS

149

Rohit Sharma

Ind

10 Jan 2023

7519

56.53

27

34

264

158

Hashim Amla

SA

16 Feb 2018

7505

50.71

26

35

159

170

Sachin Tendulkar

Ind

11 Dec 2000

7546

47.16

26

33

186*

182

Sourav Ganguly

Ind

18 Nov 2002

7501

44.38

19

44

183

193

Chris Gayle

WI

14 Mar 2010

7509

41.95

19

41

153*


10 The number of occasions Virat Kohli has managed to hit back-to-back centuries in his ODI career. His two centuries — an identical 113 — against Bangladesh in Chattogram on 10 December 2022 and against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 10 January 2023 made him the first batter in ODI cricket history to do so on 10 occasions, more than any other batter. South African A. B. de Villiers is next best with six.

Batters scoring back-to-back centuries in ODI cricket on most occasions

No of occasions

Batter

For

Remarks

10

Virat Kohli

Ind

This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence

6

A. B. de Villiers

SA

This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence

4

Saeed Anwar

Pak

This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence

4

Rohit Sharma

Ind

This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence

4

Babar Azam

Pak

This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence on two occasions

10 The number of ODI centuries Virat Kohli has scored against Sri Lanka. His unbeaten 166 in the final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on 15 January 2023, made him the first batter in ODI history to register 10 centuries against one particular opponent. Sachin Tendulkar (9 against Australia) and Kohli, himself, (9 against West Indies) now take the joint-second position.

Most ODI centuries against one opponent

100s

Batter (for)

Opponent

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave

50s

HS

10

Virat Kohli (Ind)

Sri Lanka

50

49

2503

64.18

11

166*

9

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

Australia

71

70

3077

44.59

15

175

9

Virat Kohli (ind)

West Indies

42

41

2261

66.50

11

157*

8

Virat Kohli (Ind)

Australia

43

41

2083

54.82

10

123

8

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

Sri Lanka

84

80

3113

43.85

17

138

8

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

Australia

40

40

2208

61.33

8

209

7

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

India

89

85

2899

36.24

14

189

7

Saeed Anwar (Pak)

Sri Lanka

52

52

2197

44.84

13

126

7

Aaron Finch (Aus)

England

30

29

1354

48.36

5

135

83 The number of balls Rohit Sharma needed to reach the 30th ODI century of his career which came in the series’ final match against New Zealand in Indore on 24 January 2023. This is now his second-quickest to reach the three-figure mark in fewest balls faced. His quickest century had come during his unbeaten 137 against England in Nottingham on 12 July 2018, his 18th ODI century, where he took one ball less — just 82 balls.

Quickest ODI centuries for Rohit Sharma (ie reaching 100 in fewest balls)

Balls

Final score (Balls)

Against

Venue

Date

Result


82

137*

(114)

Eng

Nottingham

12 Jul 2018

Won

83

101

(85)

NZ

Indore

24 Jan 2023

Won

84

152*

(117)

WI

Guwahati

21 Oct 2018

Won

85

104

(88)

SL

Colombo RPS

31 Aug 2017

Won

85

140

(113)

Pak

Manchester

16 June 2019

Won


16 The number of ODI innings without registering a three-figure score for Rohit Sharma. However, in the final match of the series, he recorded his 30th century — 101 in Indore on 24 Jan 2023 after posting his 29th century (119) against Australia in Bengaluru on 19 January 2020. This is now the third-longest innings sequence without a three-figure in his ODI career. The previous two instances came much before he had established his international career. Interestingly, he made his Test debut only after the most extended period, spanning 57 innings when he went through without an ODI century.

Longest gap between innings to register an ODI century for Rohit Sharma

Inns

From

To

Runs

Ave

HS

50s

Century#

57

3 June 2010

13 Oct 2013

1642

32.84

95

14

2nd to 3rd

39

26 Jun 2007

27 Feb 2010

743

25.62

70*

4

Debut to maiden 100

16

23 Mar 2021

21 Jan 2023

566

40.42

83

5

29th to 30th

15

21 Nov 2013

27 Aug 2014

430

30.71

79

4

4th to 5th


360 The number of runs aggregated by Shubman Gill during the recent ODI series against New Zealand. His series aggregate now equals the tally of Pakistani Babar Azam for the most runs made in a three-match bilateral ODI series. Virat Kohli had earlier held the Indian record of 283 runs which he had made during the recent series in January against Sri Lanka. It should be noted that Shikhar Dhawan also made the same number of runs (283) against Sri Lanka in November 2014. However, it was a five-match ODI series, with Dhawan appearing in only three of them. After scoring 113, 79, and 91 in the first three games, and with India taking an unassailable lead of 3-0, he had to make way for Rohit Sharma because of the rotation policy. And Rohit responded with a record 264 in Kolkata in the fourth match of the series.

Most ODI runs in a bilateral series of three matches

Runs

Batter (for)

Opp

In

Month, year

Ave

S/r

100s

50s

HS

360

Babar Azam (Pak)

WI

UAE

Sep-Oct 2016

120.00

99.17

3

0

123

360

Shubman Gill (Ind)

NZ

Ind

Jan 2023

180.00

128.57

2

0

208

349

Imrul Kayes (Ban)

Zim

Ban

Oct 2018

116.33

94.14

2

1

144

342

Quinton de Kock (SAf)

Ind

SA

Dec 2013

114.00

95.26

3

0

135

330

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Eng

Eng

May-Jun 2013

330.00

105.09

2

0

189*


5 The number of occasions when at least three openers in an ODI match have managed to register three-figure scores. Indians Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and New Zealander Devon Conway became the latest to achieve this in the Indore ODI on 24 January 2023. All four openers making centuries is yet to occur in ODI cricket. However, three openers doing so can be considered a rare feat.

Three openers making centuries in the same ODI match

For

(Opening batters and score)

Venue

Date

Result

The fourth opener who missed out

Australia

(Geoff Marsh 104, David Boon 111)

Jaipur

7 Sep 1986

Ind won

Sunil Gavaskar 26

India

(Kris Srikkanth 102)











India

(Sourav Ganguly 127, Sachin Tendulkar 101)

Johannesburg

5 Oct 2001

SA won

Herschelle Gibbs 48

South Africa

(Gary Kirsten 133)











England

(Marcus Trescothick 121)

Leeds

1 Jul 2006

SL won

Alastair Cook 41

Sri Lanka

(Upul Tharanga 109, Sanath Jayasuriya 152)











Zimbabwe

(Hamilton Masakadza 111)

Hambantota

6 Jul 2017

SL won

Solomon Mire 13

Sri Lanka

(Niroshan Dickwella 102, Danushka Gunathilaka 116)











India

(Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 112)

Indore

24 Jan 2023

Ind won

Finn Allen 0

New Zealand

(Devon Conway 138)






6 The number of batters aggregating over 1000 ODI runs in the first 21 matches of their career. Indian opener Shubman Gill tops this list with a run aggregate of 1254 runs. Moreover, his batting average and strike rate is the best among all the players listed below.

Highest run aggregates after a batter’s first 21 matches in ODI cricket career.

Runs

Ave

S/r

Batter (For)

Date

1254

73.76

109.81

Shubman Gill (Ind)

24 Jan 2023

1090

60.56

81.77

Imam-ul-Haq (Pak)

30 Jan 2019

1089

64.06

100.18

Fakhar Zaman (Pak)

21 Sep 2018

1037

51.85

90.81

Babar Azam (Pak)

19 Jan 2017

1028

54.11

80.19

Jonathan Trott (Eng)

2 Mar 2011

1001

47.67

88.58

Quinton de Kock (SAf)

19 Aug 2014


21 The number of innings taken by Shubman Gill to reach the fourth century of his ODI career. Out of the 19 Indians who have managed to register four or more ODI centuries, Gill needed the fewest innings (21) to reach his fourth century. Shikhar Dhawan previously did so in the 24th innings of his career. For the record, Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq achieved this the quickest in nine innings when he scored his fourth century (110) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on 22 July 2018. Two others have also done it quicker than Gill — South African Quinton de Kock (in 16 inns) and Englishman Dennis Amiss (in 18 inns).

Fewest innings to register career’s fourth ODI century for India

Inns

Mts

Batter

Date

Runs

50s

Ave

21

21

Shubman Gill

24 Jan 2023

1254

5

73.76

24

24

Shikhar Dhawan

30 Oct 2013

1000

4

45.45

31

32

KL Rahul

11 Feb 2020

1239

7

47.65

33

36

Virat Kohli

28 Nov 2010

1350

8

46.55

44

44

Gautam Gambhir

24 Feb 2008

1402

6

35.05

Note:Gill at 23y-138d became the third youngest Indian to register four ODI centuries, after Sachin Tendulkar (21y-350d in April 1995) and Virat Kohli (22y-23d)

All records are correct and updated until 27 January 2023

