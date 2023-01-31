



149 The number of innings for Rohit Sharma to reach 7500 ODI runs as an opener. This is now the quickest by any ODI batter while opening the innings to get to this landmark. He achieved this milestone during his knock of 83 (when on 64) in the first ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 10 January 2023. He thus became the 11th batter to aggregate 7500 runs as an opener in ODI cricket and the quickest too!

Quickest (in fewest innings) to reach 7500 ODI runs as an opener

Inns Opener For Achieved on Runs Ave 100s 50s HS 149 Rohit Sharma Ind 10 Jan 2023 7519 56.53 27 34 264 158 Hashim Amla SA 16 Feb 2018 7505 50.71 26 35 159 170 Sachin Tendulkar Ind 11 Dec 2000 7546 47.16 26 33 186* 182 Sourav Ganguly Ind 18 Nov 2002 7501 44.38 19 44 183 193 Chris Gayle WI 14 Mar 2010 7509 41.95 19 41 153*





10 The number of occasions Virat Kohli has managed to hit back-to-back centuries in his ODI career. His two centuries — an identical 113 — against Bangladesh in Chattogram on 10 December 2022 and against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 10 January 2023 made him the first batter in ODI cricket history to do so on 10 occasions, more than any other batter. South African A. B. de Villiers is next best with six.

Batters scoring back-to-back centuries in ODI cricket on most occasions

No of occasions Batter For Remarks 10 Virat Kohli Ind This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence 6 A. B. de Villiers SA This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence 4 Saeed Anwar Pak This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence 4 Rohit Sharma Ind This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence 4 Babar Azam Pak This tally includes a three-in-a-row century sequence on two occasions

10 The number of ODI centuries Virat Kohli has scored against Sri Lanka. His unbeaten 166 in the final ODI of the series against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on 15 January 2023, made him the first batter in ODI history to register 10 centuries against one particular opponent. Sachin Tendulkar (9 against Australia) and Kohli, himself, (9 against West Indies) now take the joint-second position.

Most ODI centuries against one opponent

100s Batter (for) Opponent Mts Inns Runs Ave 50s HS 10 Virat Kohli (Ind) Sri Lanka 50 49 2503 64.18 11 166* 9 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) Australia 71 70 3077 44.59 15 175 9 Virat Kohli (ind) West Indies 42 41 2261 66.50 11 157* 8 Virat Kohli (Ind) Australia 43 41 2083 54.82 10 123 8 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) Sri Lanka 84 80 3113 43.85 17 138 8 Rohit Sharma (Ind) Australia 40 40 2208 61.33 8 209 7 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) India 89 85 2899 36.24 14 189 7 Saeed Anwar (Pak) Sri Lanka 52 52 2197 44.84 13 126 7 Aaron Finch (Aus) England 30 29 1354 48.36 5 135

83 The number of balls Rohit Sharma needed to reach the 30th ODI century of his career which came in the series’ final match against New Zealand in Indore on 24 January 2023. This is now his second-quickest to reach the three-figure mark in fewest balls faced. His quickest century had come during his unbeaten 137 against England in Nottingham on 12 July 2018, his 18th ODI century, where he took one ball less — just 82 balls.

Quickest ODI centuries for Rohit Sharma (ie reaching 100 in fewest balls)

Balls Final score (Balls) Against Venue Date Result

82 137* (114) Eng Nottingham 12 Jul 2018 Won 83 101 (85) NZ Indore 24 Jan 2023 Won 84 152* (117) WI Guwahati 21 Oct 2018 Won 85 104 (88) SL Colombo RPS 31 Aug 2017 Won 85 140 (113) Pak Manchester 16 June 2019 Won





16 The number of ODI innings without registering a three-figure score for Rohit Sharma. However, in the final match of the series, he recorded his 30th century — 101 in Indore on 24 Jan 2023 after posting his 29th century (119) against Australia in Bengaluru on 19 January 2020. This is now the third-longest innings sequence without a three-figure in his ODI career. The previous two instances came much before he had established his international career. Interestingly, he made his Test debut only after the most extended period, spanning 57 innings when he went through without an ODI century.

Longest gap between innings to register an ODI century for Rohit Sharma

Inns From To Runs Ave HS 50s Century# 57 3 June 2010 13 Oct 2013 1642 32.84 95 14 2nd to 3rd 39 26 Jun 2007 27 Feb 2010 743 25.62 70* 4 Debut to maiden 100 16 23 Mar 2021 21 Jan 2023 566 40.42 83 5 29th to 30th 15 21 Nov 2013 27 Aug 2014 430 30.71 79 4 4th to 5th





360 The number of runs aggregated by Shubman Gill during the recent ODI series against New Zealand. His series aggregate now equals the tally of Pakistani Babar Azam for the most runs made in a three-match bilateral ODI series. Virat Kohli had earlier held the Indian record of 283 runs which he had made during the recent series in January against Sri Lanka. It should be noted that Shikhar Dhawan also made the same number of runs (283) against Sri Lanka in November 2014. However, it was a five-match ODI series, with Dhawan appearing in only three of them. After scoring 113, 79, and 91 in the first three games, and with India taking an unassailable lead of 3-0, he had to make way for Rohit Sharma because of the rotation policy. And Rohit responded with a record 264 in Kolkata in the fourth match of the series.

Most ODI runs in a bilateral series of three matches

Runs Batter (for) Opp In Month, year Ave S/r 100s 50s HS 360 Babar Azam (Pak) WI UAE Sep-Oct 2016 120.00 99.17 3 0 123 360 Shubman Gill (Ind) NZ Ind Jan 2023 180.00 128.57 2 0 208 349 Imrul Kayes (Ban) Zim Ban Oct 2018 116.33 94.14 2 1 144 342 Quinton de Kock (SAf) Ind SA Dec 2013 114.00 95.26 3 0 135 330 Martin Guptill (NZ) Eng Eng May-Jun 2013 330.00 105.09 2 0 189*





5 The number of occasions when at least three openers in an ODI match have managed to register three-figure scores. Indians Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and New Zealander Devon Conway became the latest to achieve this in the Indore ODI on 24 January 2023. All four openers making centuries is yet to occur in ODI cricket. However, three openers doing so can be considered a rare feat.

Three openers making centuries in the same ODI match

For (Opening batters and score) Venue Date Result The fourth opener who missed out Australia (Geoff Marsh 104, David Boon 111) Jaipur 7 Sep 1986 Ind won Sunil Gavaskar 26 India (Kris Srikkanth 102)



















India (Sourav Ganguly 127, Sachin Tendulkar 101) Johannesburg 5 Oct 2001 SA won Herschelle Gibbs 48 South Africa (Gary Kirsten 133)



















England (Marcus Trescothick 121) Leeds 1 Jul 2006 SL won Alastair Cook 41 Sri Lanka (Upul Tharanga 109, Sanath Jayasuriya 152)



















Zimbabwe (Hamilton Masakadza 111) Hambantota 6 Jul 2017 SL won Solomon Mire 13 Sri Lanka (Niroshan Dickwella 102, Danushka Gunathilaka 116)



















India (Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 112) Indore 24 Jan 2023 Ind won Finn Allen 0 New Zealand (Devon Conway 138)













6 The number of batters aggregating over 1000 ODI runs in the first 21 matches of their career. Indian opener Shubman Gill tops this list with a run aggregate of 1254 runs. Moreover, his batting average and strike rate is the best among all the players listed below.

Highest run aggregates after a batter’s first 21 matches in ODI cricket career.

Runs Ave S/r Batter (For) Date 1254 73.76 109.81 Shubman Gill (Ind) 24 Jan 2023 1090 60.56 81.77 Imam-ul-Haq (Pak) 30 Jan 2019 1089 64.06 100.18 Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 21 Sep 2018 1037 51.85 90.81 Babar Azam (Pak) 19 Jan 2017 1028 54.11 80.19 Jonathan Trott (Eng) 2 Mar 2011 1001 47.67 88.58 Quinton de Kock (SAf) 19 Aug 2014





21 The number of innings taken by Shubman Gill to reach the fourth century of his ODI career. Out of the 19 Indians who have managed to register four or more ODI centuries, Gill needed the fewest innings (21) to reach his fourth century. Shikhar Dhawan previously did so in the 24th innings of his career. For the record, Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq achieved this the quickest in nine innings when he scored his fourth century (110) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on 22 July 2018. Two others have also done it quicker than Gill — South African Quinton de Kock (in 16 inns) and Englishman Dennis Amiss (in 18 inns).

Fewest innings to register career’s fourth ODI century for India

Inns Mts Batter Date Runs 50s Ave 21 21 Shubman Gill 24 Jan 2023 1254 5 73.76 24 24 Shikhar Dhawan 30 Oct 2013 1000 4 45.45 31 32 KL Rahul 11 Feb 2020 1239 7 47.65 33 36 Virat Kohli 28 Nov 2010 1350 8 46.55 44 44 Gautam Gambhir 24 Feb 2008 1402 6 35.05

Note:Gill at 23y-138d became the third youngest Indian to register four ODI centuries, after Sachin Tendulkar (21y-350d in April 1995) and Virat Kohli (22y-23d)

All records are correct and updated until 27 January 2023