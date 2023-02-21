Statsman: Washington Sundar achieves rare double in T20Is

Sundar’s superb show





4 The number of Indian players who have the distinction of scoring a fifty and claiming at least two wickets in a T20I match. Washington Sundar became the latest to achieve this rare double for India in the first T20I match in Ranchi against New Zealand.

A fifty and two-wicket haul in the same T20I match for India

Runs Figures Player Against Venue Date Result 60* 3/23 Yuvraj Singh Sri Lanka Mohali 12 Dec 2009 Won 51 4/33 Hardik Pandya England Southampton 7 Jul 2022 Won 65 2/24 Axar Patel Sri Lanka Pune 5 Jan 2023 Lost 50 2/22 Washington Sundar New Zealand Ranchi 27 Jan 2023 Lost





4 The number of occasions when Indian batters faced two or more maiden overs from the opposition bowlers in a T20I match. The recent occasion was in the first T20I match in Ranchi against New Zealand. Two is the maximum number of maidens faced by Indian batters in a T20I match.

Maximum maidens faced by an Indian batting side in a T20I match

Maidens Opponent (By bowlers) India’s total Venue Date Result 2 England (Tim Bresnan & Ravi Bopara) 120/9 (20 ov) Kolkata 29 Oct 2011 India lost 2 South Africa (Chris Morris & Junior Dala) 188/4 (20 ov) Centurion 21 Feb 2018 India lost 2 England (Adil Rashid & Mark Wood) 185/8 (20 ov) Ahmedabad 18 Mar 2021 India won 2 New Zealand (Mitchell Santner & Lockie Ferguson) 155/9 (20 ov) Ranchi 27 Jan 2023 India lost

59.38 The batting strike-rate of Ishan Kishan in the Lucknow T20I match on 29 Jan 2023. This is now the third slowest strike-rate by an opening batter facing at least 30 balls in a T20I match among players from the top Test nations.

Slowest knocks by openers in a T20I match among top Test nations (min 30 balls)

S/R Batter (for) Runs (balls) Opp Venue Date Result 45.71 Lendl Simmons (WI) 16 (35) SA Dubai 26 Oct 021 Lost 54.83 Ahmed Shehzad (Pak) 17 (31) Ban Mirpur 24 Apr 2015 Lost 59.38 Ishan Kishan (Ind) 19 (32) NZ Lucknow 29 Jan 2023 Won 64.86 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 24 (37) WI The Oval 19 Jun 2009 Won 66.67 Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 20 (30) Zim Port of Spain 28 Feb 2010 Lost 66.67 Litton Das (Ban) 24 (36) SA Abu Dhabi 2 Nov 2021 Lost





6 The number of batters from a Test nation who managed to register a T20I century before reaching the age of 24 years. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 126 in the final match of the series in Ahmedabad on 1 Feb 2022 was not only the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, but he also became the youngest Indian and fourth youngest to achieve a three-figure score in this format.

Youngest to score a T20I century among players from a Test playing nation

Age Batter (Runs) For Opp Venue Date Result 20y-337d Hazratullah Zazai (162) Afg Ire Dehradun 23 Feb 2019 Won 22y-127d Ahmed Shehzad (111*) Pak Ban Mirpur 30 Mar 2014 Won 23y-96d Finn Allen (101) NZ Sco Edinburgh 27 Jul 2022 Won 23y-146d Shubman Gill (126*) Ind NZ Ahmedabad 1 Feb 2023 Won 23y-156d Suresh Raina (101) Ind SA Gros Islet 2 May 2010 Won 23y-359d Glenn Phillips (108) NZ WI Mt. Maunganui 29 Nov 2020 Won





126 The number of runs made by Shubman Gill during his unbeaten knock in Ahmedabad against New Zealand on 1 Feb 2023. This is now the highest individual score by an Indian batter in a T20I match. Since the first-ever T20I century (101) for India by Suresh Raina on 2 May 2010, the record for the highest score by an Indian has changed hands on five occasions and Gill is the latest to do so.

Progressive highest individual three-figure scores for India

Runs Batter Opp Venue Date Result Held record for 101 Suresh Raina SA Gros Islet 2 May 2010 Won 5 years, 5 months 106 Rohit Sharma SA Dharamsala 2 Oct 2015 Lost 10 months, 25 days 110* K. L. Rahul WI Launderhill 27 Aug 2016 Lost 1 year, 3 months, 25 days 118 Rohit Sharma SL Indore 22 Dec 2017 Won 4 years, 8 months, 17 days 122* Virat Kohli Afg Dubai 8 Sep 2022 Won 4 months, 24 days 126* Shubman Gill NZ Ahmedabad 1 Feb 2023 Won 11 days*





5 The number of batters who have the distinction of scoring a three-figure score across all three formats for India. Shubman Gill is the latest to do so. He also becomes the youngest Indian to achieve this feat.

Indian batters with individual centuries across all three formats during their career

Batter Tests ODIs T20Is Achieved on Score and against (venue) Format Age Suresh Raina 1 5 1 29 July 2010 120 vs SL (Colombo SSC) in a Test match 23y-244d Rohit Sharma 8 30 4 2 Oct 2015 106 v SA (Dharamsala) in a T20I match 28y-155d K. L. Rahul 7 5 2 27 Aug 2016 110* v WI (Lauderhill) in a T20I match 24y-131d Virat Kohli 27 46 1 8 Sep 2022 122* v Afg (Dubai) in a T20I match 33y-307d Shubman Gill 1 4 1 1 Feb 2023 126* v NZ (Ahmedabad) in a T20I match 23y-146d





168 India’s victory margin of runs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on 1 Feb 2023 is the biggest win by a margin of runs inflicted against a Test-playing nation. However, in terms of victories by highest marginofruns, India’s win margin is the second biggest for a Test nation. The tables below have all the details.

Runs Winner

Loser Venue Date 168 India (234/6) beat New Zealand (66) Ahmedabad 1 Feb 2023 143 Pakistan (203/5) beat West Indies (60/9) Karachi 1 Apr 2018 143 India (213/4) beat Ireland (70) Dublin 29 Jun 2018 137 England (182/6) beat West Indies (45) Basseterre 8 Mar 2019 134 Australia (233/2) beat Sri Lanka (99/9) Adelaide 27 Oct 2019





Runs Winner

Loser Venue Date 172 Sri Lanka (260/6) beat Kenya (88/9) Johannesburg 14 Sep 2007 168 India (234/6) beat New Zealand (66) Ahmedabad 1 Feb 2023 155 Pakistan (193/2) beat Hong Kong (38) Sharjah 2 Sep 2022 143 Pakistan (203/5) beat West Indies (60/9) Karachi 1 Apr 2018 143 India (213/4) beat Ireland (70) Dublin 29 Jun 2018





All records are correct and updated until 11 February 2023