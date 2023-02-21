Statsman: Washington Sundar achieves rare double in T20Is

Sundar’s superb show
4 The number of Indian players who have the distinction of scoring a fifty and claiming at least two wickets in a T20I match. Washington Sundar became the latest to achieve this rare double for India in the first T20I match in Ranchi against New Zealand.
A fifty and two-wicket haul in the same T20I match for India
Runs
Figures
Player
Against
Venue
Date
Result
60*
3/23
Yuvraj Singh
Sri Lanka
Mohali
12 Dec 2009
Won
51
4/33
Hardik Pandya
England
Southampton
7 Jul 2022
Won
65
2/24
Axar Patel
Sri Lanka
Pune
5 Jan 2023
Lost
50
2/22
Washington Sundar
New Zealand
Ranchi
27 Jan 2023
Lost
4 The number of occasions when Indian batters faced two or more maiden overs from the opposition bowlers in a T20I match. The recent occasion was in the first T20I match in Ranchi against New Zealand. Two is the maximum number of maidens faced by Indian batters in a T20I match.
Maximum maidens faced by an Indian batting side in a T20I match
Maidens
Opponent (By bowlers)
India’s total
Venue
Date
Result
2
England (Tim Bresnan & Ravi Bopara)
120/9 (20 ov)
Kolkata
29 Oct 2011
India lost
2
South Africa (Chris Morris & Junior Dala)
188/4 (20 ov)
Centurion
21 Feb 2018
India lost
2
England (Adil Rashid & Mark Wood)
185/8 (20 ov)
Ahmedabad
18 Mar 2021
India won
2
New Zealand (Mitchell Santner & Lockie Ferguson)
155/9 (20 ov)
Ranchi
27 Jan 2023
India lost
59.38 The batting strike-rate of Ishan Kishan in the Lucknow T20I match on 29 Jan 2023. This is now the third slowest strike-rate by an opening batter facing at least 30 balls in a T20I match among players from the top Test nations.
Slowest knocks by openers in a T20I match among top Test nations (min 30 balls)
S/R
Batter (for)
Runs (balls)
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
45.71
Lendl Simmons (WI)
16 (35)
SA
Dubai
26 Oct 021
Lost
54.83
Ahmed Shehzad (Pak)
17 (31)
Ban
Mirpur
24 Apr 2015
Lost
59.38
Ishan Kishan (Ind)
19 (32)
NZ
Lucknow
29 Jan 2023
Won
64.86
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
24 (37)
WI
The Oval
19 Jun 2009
Won
66.67
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)
20 (30)
Zim
Port of Spain
28 Feb 2010
Lost
66.67
Litton Das (Ban)
24 (36)
SA
Abu Dhabi
2 Nov 2021
Lost
6 The number of batters from a Test nation who managed to register a T20I century before reaching the age of 24 years. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 126 in the final match of the series in Ahmedabad on 1 Feb 2022 was not only the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, but he also became the youngest Indian and fourth youngest to achieve a three-figure score in this format.
Youngest to score a T20I century among players from a Test playing nation
Age
Batter (Runs)
For
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
20y-337d
Hazratullah Zazai (162)
Afg
Ire
Dehradun
23 Feb 2019
Won
22y-127d
Ahmed Shehzad (111*)
Pak
Ban
Mirpur
30 Mar 2014
Won
23y-96d
Finn Allen (101)
NZ
Sco
Edinburgh
27 Jul 2022
Won
23y-146d
Shubman Gill (126*)
Ind
NZ
Ahmedabad
1 Feb 2023
Won
23y-156d
Suresh Raina (101)
Ind
SA
Gros Islet
2 May 2010
Won
23y-359d
Glenn Phillips (108)
NZ
WI
Mt. Maunganui
29 Nov 2020
Won
126 The number of runs made by Shubman Gill during his unbeaten knock in Ahmedabad against New Zealand on 1 Feb 2023. This is now the highest individual score by an Indian batter in a T20I match. Since the first-ever T20I century (101) for India by Suresh Raina on 2 May 2010, the record for the highest score by an Indian has changed hands on five occasions and Gill is the latest to do so.
Progressive highest individual three-figure scores for India
Runs
Batter
Opp
Venue
Date
Result
Held record for
101
Suresh Raina
SA
Gros Islet
2 May 2010
Won
5 years, 5 months
106
Rohit Sharma
SA
Dharamsala
2 Oct 2015
Lost
10 months, 25 days
110*
K. L. Rahul
WI
Launderhill
27 Aug 2016
Lost
1 year, 3 months, 25 days
118
Rohit Sharma
SL
Indore
22 Dec 2017
Won
4 years, 8 months, 17 days
122*
Virat Kohli
Afg
Dubai
8 Sep 2022
Won
4 months, 24 days
126*
Shubman Gill
NZ
Ahmedabad
1 Feb 2023
Won
11 days*
5 The number of batters who have the distinction of scoring a three-figure score across all three formats for India. Shubman Gill is the latest to do so. He also becomes the youngest Indian to achieve this feat.
Indian batters with individual centuries across all three formats during their career
Batter
Tests
ODIs
T20Is
Achieved on
Score and against (venue)
Format
Age
Suresh Raina
1
5
1
29 July 2010
120 vs SL (Colombo SSC)
in a Test match
23y-244d
Rohit Sharma
8
30
4
2 Oct 2015
106 v SA (Dharamsala)
in a T20I match
28y-155d
K. L. Rahul
7
5
2
27 Aug 2016
110* v WI (Lauderhill)
in a T20I match
24y-131d
Virat Kohli
27
46
1
8 Sep 2022
122* v Afg (Dubai)
in a T20I match
33y-307d
Shubman Gill
1
4
1
1 Feb 2023
126* v NZ (Ahmedabad)
in a T20I match
23y-146d
168 India’s victory margin of runs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on 1 Feb 2023 is the biggest win by a margin of runs inflicted against a Test-playing nation. However, in terms of victories by highest marginofruns, India’s win margin is the second biggest for a Test nation. The tables below have all the details.
Runs
Winner
Loser
Venue
Date
168
India (234/6)
beat
New Zealand (66)
Ahmedabad
1 Feb 2023
143
Pakistan (203/5)
beat
West Indies (60/9)
Karachi
1 Apr 2018
143
India (213/4)
beat
Ireland (70)
Dublin
29 Jun 2018
137
England (182/6)
beat
West Indies (45)
Basseterre
8 Mar 2019
134
Australia (233/2)
beat
Sri Lanka (99/9)
Adelaide
27 Oct 2019
Runs
Winner
Loser
Venue
Date
172
Sri Lanka (260/6)
beat
Kenya (88/9)
Johannesburg
14 Sep 2007
168
India (234/6)
beat
New Zealand (66)
Ahmedabad
1 Feb 2023
155
Pakistan (193/2)
beat
Hong Kong (38)
Sharjah
2 Sep 2022
143
Pakistan (203/5)
beat
West Indies (60/9)
Karachi
1 Apr 2018
143
India (213/4)
beat
Ireland (70)
Dublin
29 Jun 2018
All records are correct and updated until 11 February 2023