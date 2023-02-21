Columns

Statsman: Washington Sundar achieves rare double in T20Is

During the T20I series against New Zealand, India all-rounder Washington Sundar became the fourth player to score a half-century and claim at least two wickets in a T20I match.

Mohandas Menon
21 February, 2023 08:00 IST
Washington Sundar scored 50 runs and took 2 for 22 during the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi.

Washington Sundar scored 50 runs and took 2 for 22 during the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi.

Sundar’s superb show


4 The number of Indian players who have the distinction of scoring a fifty and claiming at least two wickets in a T20I match. Washington Sundar became the latest to achieve this rare double for India in the first T20I match in Ranchi against New Zealand.

A fifty and two-wicket haul in the same T20I match for India

Runs

Figures

Player

Against

Venue

Date

Result

60*

3/23

Yuvraj Singh

Sri Lanka

Mohali

12 Dec 2009

Won

51

4/33

Hardik Pandya

England

Southampton

7 Jul 2022

Won

65

2/24

Axar Patel

Sri Lanka

Pune

5 Jan 2023

Lost

50

2/22

Washington Sundar

New Zealand

Ranchi

27 Jan 2023

Lost


4 The number of occasions when Indian batters faced two or more maiden overs from the opposition bowlers in a T20I match. The recent occasion was in the first T20I match in Ranchi against New Zealand. Two is the maximum number of maidens faced by Indian batters in a T20I match.

Maximum maidens faced by an Indian batting side in a T20I match

Maidens

Opponent (By bowlers)

India’s total

Venue

Date

Result

2

England (Tim Bresnan & Ravi Bopara)

120/9 (20 ov)

Kolkata

29 Oct 2011

India lost

2

South Africa (Chris Morris & Junior Dala)

188/4 (20 ov)

Centurion

21 Feb 2018

India lost

2

England (Adil Rashid & Mark Wood)

185/8 (20 ov)

Ahmedabad

18 Mar 2021

India won

2

New Zealand (Mitchell Santner & Lockie Ferguson)

155/9 (20 ov)

Ranchi

27 Jan 2023

India lost

59.38 The batting strike-rate of Ishan Kishan in the Lucknow T20I match on 29 Jan 2023. This is now the third slowest strike-rate by an opening batter facing at least 30 balls in a T20I match among players from the top Test nations.

Slowest knocks by openers in a T20I match among top Test nations (min 30 balls)

S/R

Batter (for)

Runs (balls)

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

45.71

Lendl Simmons (WI)

16 (35)

SA

Dubai

26 Oct 021

Lost

54.83

Ahmed Shehzad (Pak)

17 (31)

Ban

Mirpur

24 Apr 2015

Lost

59.38

Ishan Kishan (Ind)

19 (32)

NZ

Lucknow

29 Jan 2023

Won

64.86

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

24 (37)

WI

The Oval

19 Jun 2009

Won

66.67

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)

20 (30)

Zim

Port of Spain

28 Feb 2010

Lost

66.67

Litton Das (Ban)

24 (36)

SA

Abu Dhabi

2 Nov 2021

Lost


6 The number of batters from a Test nation who managed to register a T20I century before reaching the age of 24 years. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 126 in the final match of the series in Ahmedabad on 1 Feb 2022 was not only the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, but he also became the youngest Indian and fourth youngest to achieve a three-figure score in this format.

Youngest to score a T20I century among players from a Test playing nation

Age

Batter (Runs)

For

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

20y-337d

Hazratullah Zazai (162)

Afg

Ire

Dehradun

23 Feb 2019

Won

22y-127d

Ahmed Shehzad (111*)

Pak

Ban

Mirpur

30 Mar 2014

Won

23y-96d

Finn Allen (101)

NZ

Sco

Edinburgh

27 Jul 2022

Won

23y-146d

Shubman Gill (126*)

Ind

NZ

Ahmedabad

1 Feb 2023

Won

23y-156d

Suresh Raina (101)

Ind

SA

Gros Islet

2 May 2010

Won

23y-359d

Glenn Phillips (108)

NZ

WI

Mt. Maunganui

29 Nov 2020

Won


126 The number of runs made by Shubman Gill during his unbeaten knock in Ahmedabad against New Zealand on 1 Feb 2023. This is now the highest individual score by an Indian batter in a T20I match. Since the first-ever T20I century (101) for India by Suresh Raina on 2 May 2010, the record for the highest score by an Indian has changed hands on five occasions and Gill is the latest to do so.

Progressive highest individual three-figure scores for India

Runs

Batter

Opp

Venue

Date

Result

Held record for

101

Suresh Raina

SA

Gros Islet

2 May 2010

Won

5 years, 5 months

106

Rohit Sharma

SA

Dharamsala

2 Oct 2015

Lost

10 months, 25 days

110*

K. L. Rahul

WI

Launderhill

27 Aug 2016

Lost

1 year, 3 months, 25 days

118

Rohit Sharma

SL

Indore

22 Dec 2017

Won

4 years, 8 months, 17 days

122*

Virat Kohli

Afg

Dubai

8 Sep 2022

Won

4 months, 24 days

126*

Shubman Gill

NZ

Ahmedabad

1 Feb 2023

Won

11 days*


5 The number of batters who have the distinction of scoring a three-figure score across all three formats for India. Shubman Gill is the latest to do so. He also becomes the youngest Indian to achieve this feat.

Indian batters with individual centuries across all three formats during their career

Batter

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Achieved on

Score and against (venue)

Format

Age

Suresh Raina

1

5

1

29 July 2010

120 vs SL (Colombo SSC)

in a Test match

23y-244d

Rohit Sharma

8

30

4

2 Oct 2015

106 v SA (Dharamsala)

in a T20I match

28y-155d

K. L. Rahul

7

5

2

27 Aug 2016

110* v WI (Lauderhill)

in a T20I match

24y-131d

Virat Kohli

27

46

1

8 Sep 2022

122* v Afg (Dubai)

in a T20I match

33y-307d

Shubman Gill

1

4

1

1 Feb 2023

126* v NZ (Ahmedabad)

in a T20I match

23y-146d


168 India’s victory margin of runs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on 1 Feb 2023 is the biggest win by a margin of runs inflicted against a Test-playing nation. However, in terms of victories by highest marginofruns, India’s win margin is the second biggest for a Test nation. The tables below have all the details.

Runs

Winner


Loser

Venue

Date

168

India (234/6)

beat

New Zealand (66)

Ahmedabad

1 Feb 2023

143

Pakistan (203/5)

beat

West Indies (60/9)

Karachi

1 Apr 2018

143

India (213/4)

beat

Ireland (70)

Dublin

29 Jun 2018

137

England (182/6)

beat

West Indies (45)

Basseterre

8 Mar 2019

134

Australia (233/2)

beat

Sri Lanka (99/9)

Adelaide

27 Oct 2019


Runs

Winner


Loser

Venue

Date

172

Sri Lanka (260/6)

beat

Kenya (88/9)

Johannesburg

14 Sep 2007

168

India (234/6)

beat

New Zealand (66)

Ahmedabad

1 Feb 2023

155

Pakistan (193/2)

beat

Hong Kong (38)

Sharjah

2 Sep 2022

143

Pakistan (203/5)

beat

West Indies (60/9)

Karachi

1 Apr 2018

143

India (213/4)

beat

Ireland (70)

Dublin

29 Jun 2018


All records are correct and updated until 11 February 2023

