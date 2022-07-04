Events in Commonwealth Games 2022, the complete list

Here is the list of sporting events that will feature in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, to be held from July 28 to August 8.

Aquatics - Diving: The event will be held at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre from August 4 to 8.

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming: Located in Smethwick, the Sandwell Aquatics Centre will host the event from 29 July to 3 August.

Athletics and Para Athletics: The Alexander Stadium, which is currently under redevelopment for the Games, will host athletic and para athletic events.

Badminton: The National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 5 will hold the badminton events.

Basketball 3x3: This is the event's first ever appearance at the CWG and will be held at the Smithfield site.

Beach Volleyball: Making its Commonwealth Games debut at Gold Coast 2018, Smithfield will be all set to host the event.

Boxing: The National Exhibition Centre (NEC) Hall 4 will hold the badminton events.

Cricket T20: Making its debut at Birmingham 2022 as the first T20 International played by women in the Games, the event will be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Cycling- Mountain Bike: The Cannock Chase Forest, which is part of Forestry England will be the venue for the event.

Cycling- Road Race: Warwick’s Myton Fields, a green recreation space, will be used for the event.

Cycling- Time Trial: The cycling time trials will be held at West Park, an outdoor green recreation space.

Cycling- Track and Para Track: The indoor cycling center at Lee Valley Velopark will feature events such as Sprint/Para-Sport Tandem Sprint, Time Trial, Individual Pursuit, Scratch Race, Points Race, Team Sprint and Kerin.

Gymnastics- Artistics: Arena Birmingham will host artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

Gymnastics- Rhythmic: Arena Birmingham will host artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

Hockey: The hockey matches will take place at the outdoor pitches in University of Birmingham.

Judo: Excluded in 2018 CWG, this sport has been reinstated this year. Coventry Stadium & Arena's indoor venue will host the event.

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: Victoria Park is an outdoor green recreation space that will hold the lawn bowls and para lawn bowls competitions.

Netball: The National Exhibition Centre Arena will host the anticipated Netball event following England's victory in the 2018 CWG.

Para Powerlifting: The National Exhibition Hall 1 is to host the event.

Rugby Sevens: Rugby Sevens will take place in the Coventry Stadium.

Squash: University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre will be hosting the event indoor in the Fitness Centre sports hall.

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: While Table Tennis has been a part of CWG since 2002, Para Table Tennis marks its debut this year. The National Exhibition Hall 3 is set to host the events.

Triathlon and Para Triathlon: The Triathlon and Para Triathlon (for athletes with a visual impairment – PTVI) events will take place within Sutton Park and on the local roads to the south of the park, in and around Boldmere High Street. Sutton.

Wheelchair Basketball 3x3: Making its debut appearance in the Commonwealth Games, Smithfield will host the event.

Weightlifting: The National Exhibition Hall 1 is to host the event.

Wrestling: The event will be held at the Conventry Arena.