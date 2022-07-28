Athletics, Para Athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, timings, venue

Athletics and para athletics will have 59 medal events at the Commonwealth Games this year. Athletics has always been a cornerstone of the Games since the first edition in 1930.
Events in athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022
- ⦿ Marathon
- ⦿ Long Jump
- ⦿ High Jump
- ⦿ Triple Jump
- ⦿ Women’s Heptathlon
- ⦿ Men’s Decathlon
- ⦿ 100m sprint
- ⦿ 200m sprint
- ⦿ 400m race
- ⦿ 800m race
- ⦿ 1500m race
- ⦿ 3000m Steeplechase
- ⦿ 5000m race
- ⦿ 10,000m race
- ⦿ Men’s 110m hurdles
- ⦿ Women’s 100m hurdles
- ⦿ 400m hurdles
- ⦿ 4x100m relay (men, women and mixed)
- ⦿ 4x400m relay
- ⦿ 10km walk
- ⦿ Shot Put
- ⦿ Javelin Throw
- ⦿ Hammer Throw
- ⦿ Pole Vault
Events in para athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022
- ⦿ Marathon T53/T54
- ⦿ Men’s 100m T11/T12
- ⦿ Men’s 100m T37/T38
- ⦿ Men’s 100m T45-47
- ⦿ Women’s 100m T33/T34
- ⦿ Women’s 100m T37/T38
- ⦿ Men’s 1500m T53/T54
- ⦿ Women’s 1500m T53/T54
- ⦿ Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64
- ⦿ Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64
- ⦿ Women’s Shot Put F55-57
Athletics schedule and venue for Commonwealth Games 2022
The athletics and para athletics events begin with the marathon on July 30 before moving to the Alexander Stadium for the rest of the events which take place between August 2 and August 7.
Indian athletics squad for Commonwealth Games 2022
1. Avinash Sable - men’s 3000m steeplechase
2. Nitender Rawat - men’s marathon
3. M Sreeshankar - men’s long Jump
4. Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men’s long Jump
5. Abdulla Aboobacker - men’s triple jump
6. Praveen Chithravel - men’s triple jump
7. Eldhose Paul - men’s triple jump
8. DP Manu - men’s javelin throw
9. Rohit Yadav - men’s javelin throw
10. Sandeep Kumar - men’s 10km race walk
11. Amit Khatri - men’s 10km race walk
12. Tejaswin Shankar - men’s high jump
13. Amoj Jacob - men’s 4x400m relay
14. Noah Nirmal Tom - men’s 4x400m relay
15. Muhammed Ajmal - men’s 4x400m relay
16. Naganathan Pandi - men’s 4x400m relay
17. Muhammed Anas - men’s 4x400m relay
18. Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles
19. Ancy Sojan - women’s long jump
20. Manpreet Kaur - women’s shot put
21. Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women’s discus throw
22. Seema Punia - women’s discus throw
23. Annu Rani - women’s javelin throw
24. Shilpa Rani - women’s javelin throw
25. Manju Bala Singh - women’s hammer throw
26. Sarita Romit Singh - women’s hammer throw
27. Bhawna Jat - women’s 10km race walk
28. Priyanka Goswami - women’s 10km race walk
29. Hima Das - women’s 4x100m relay
30. Dutee Chand - women’s 4x100m relay
31. Srabani Nanda - women’s 4x100m relay
32. NS Simi - women’s 4x100m relay
Indian para athletics squad for Commonwealth Games 2022
1. Devender Kumar - men’s discus throw - F42-44/61-64
2. Aneesh Kumar - men’s discus throw - F42-44/61-64
3. Devendar Gahlot - men’s discus throw - F42-44/61-64
4. Poonam Sharma - women’s shot put - F55-57