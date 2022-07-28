Athletics, Para Athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, timings, venue

Athletics and para athletics will have 59 medal events at the Commonwealth Games this year. Athletics has always been a cornerstone of the Games since the first edition in 1930.

Events in athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022

⦿ Marathon

Marathon ⦿ Long Jump

Long Jump ⦿ High Jump

High Jump ⦿ Triple Jump

Triple Jump ⦿ Women’s Heptathlon

Women’s Heptathlon ⦿ Men’s Decathlon

Men’s Decathlon ⦿ 100m sprint

100m sprint ⦿ 200m sprint

200m sprint ⦿ 400m race

400m race ⦿ 800m race

800m race ⦿ 1500m race

1500m race ⦿ 3000m Steeplechase

3000m Steeplechase ⦿ 5000m race

5000m race ⦿ 10,000m race

10,000m race ⦿ Men’s 110m hurdles

Men’s 110m hurdles ⦿ Women’s 100m hurdles

Women’s 100m hurdles ⦿ 400m hurdles

400m hurdles ⦿ 4x100m relay (men, women and mixed)

4x100m relay (men, women and mixed) ⦿ 4x400m relay

4x400m relay ⦿ 10km walk

10km walk ⦿ Shot Put

Shot Put ⦿ Javelin Throw

Javelin Throw ⦿ Hammer Throw

Hammer Throw ⦿ Pole Vault

Events in para athletics at Commonwealth Games 2022

⦿ Marathon T53/T54

Marathon T53/T54 ⦿ Men’s 100m T11/T12

Men’s 100m T11/T12 ⦿ Men’s 100m T37/T38

Men’s 100m T37/T38 ⦿ Men’s 100m T45-47

Men’s 100m T45-47 ⦿ Women’s 100m T33/T34

Women’s 100m T33/T34 ⦿ Women’s 100m T37/T38

Women’s 100m T37/T38 ⦿ Men’s 1500m T53/T54

Men’s 1500m T53/T54 ⦿ Women’s 1500m T53/T54

Women’s 1500m T53/T54 ⦿ Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64

Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 ⦿ Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64

Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 ⦿ Women’s Shot Put F55-57

Athletics schedule and venue for Commonwealth Games 2022

The athletics and para athletics events begin with the marathon on July 30 before moving to the Alexander Stadium for the rest of the events which take place between August 2 and August 7.

Indian athletics squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 1. Avinash Sable - men’s 3000m steeplechase 2. Nitender Rawat - men’s marathon 3. M Sreeshankar - men’s long Jump 4. Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men’s long Jump 5. Abdulla Aboobacker - men’s triple jump 6. Praveen Chithravel - men’s triple jump 7. Eldhose Paul - men’s triple jump 8. DP Manu - men’s javelin throw 9. Rohit Yadav - men’s javelin throw 10. Sandeep Kumar - men’s 10km race walk 11. Amit Khatri - men’s 10km race walk 12. Tejaswin Shankar - men’s high jump 13. Amoj Jacob - men’s 4x400m relay 14. Noah Nirmal Tom - men’s 4x400m relay 15. Muhammed Ajmal - men’s 4x400m relay 16. Naganathan Pandi - men’s 4x400m relay 17. Muhammed Anas - men’s 4x400m relay 18. Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles 19. Ancy Sojan - women’s long jump 20. Manpreet Kaur - women’s shot put 21. Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women’s discus throw 22. Seema Punia - women’s discus throw 23. Annu Rani - women’s javelin throw 24. Shilpa Rani - women’s javelin throw 25. Manju Bala Singh - women’s hammer throw 26. Sarita Romit Singh - women’s hammer throw 27. Bhawna Jat - women’s 10km race walk 28. Priyanka Goswami - women’s 10km race walk 29. Hima Das - women’s 4x100m relay 30. Dutee Chand - women’s 4x100m relay 31. Srabani Nanda - women’s 4x100m relay 32. NS Simi - women’s 4x100m relay