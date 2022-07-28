FAQs

Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, format, timings, venue

Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is a look at the full schedule, squads, venue and timings for Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball. 

28 July, 2022 10:12 IST
Wheelchair Basketball will make its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Making its Commonwealth Games (CWG) debut, the 3x3 format of basketball is up for some fast-paced action. A 5x5 version of the game was included twice at the Games, in Melbourne 2006 and Gold Coast 2018.

There will be a total of eight Commonwealth nations, who would be taking part in this event - the host, the top nation in the FIBA 3x3 Federation Rankings from each of the six Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) regions and the highest-ranked nation not already qualified.

Men's Teams Women's Teams
Canada Canada
Kenya Kenya
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
Scotland Scotland
Australia Australia
Trinidad & Tobago British Virgin Islands
New Zealand New Zealand
England England

Only half a court and one hoop will be used for both teams with just 12 seconds on the shot clock in this event instead of the 24 in full court basketball.

Every team should have three players and one substitute, with shots scored from inside the arc shaped zone resulting in one point and those taken from behind the arc adding two points to the score.

The first team to 21 points wins. If no team reaches the score after ten minutes, the team in the lead is declated the winner.

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Wheelchair Basketball will be at the Commonwealth Games for the first time in any format.

Men's Teams Women's Teams
England England
South Africa South Africa
Canada Canada
Australia Australia
Malaysia Scotland
Northern Ireland Kenya

Six men’s and six women’s teams will take part in the inaugural Commonwealth Games Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 tournament.

Schedule and venue

Both events will be held at a temporary arena which has been constructed at the Smithfield site in the center of Birmingham between July 29 and August 2.

