Diving at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, format, venue

Diving will be one of 26 events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. It was a part of CWG since the beginning in 1930, and has featured at every event since then.

Rules, format, venue

Jump from the diving board, twist, tuck, pike, and minimize the splash while entering the water will be in sight at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre from August 4 to 8.

Be it the 1m/3m springboard or 10m platform the divers will have to demonstrate control and precision to score the maximum points.

The scores depend on the dive’s difficulty and the discretion of the judges, who will score each dive based on the starting position, take-off, flight and entry into the water. In the case of synchronized events, the duo’s coordination will also be considered for the scores.

For the first time ever at the Commonwealth Games, there will also be mixed synchronised diving in the 3m springboard and 10m platform category.

Participating nations-

There are ten participating CGF nations taking part in diving- namely Australia, Canada, England, Jamaica, Malaysia, Northern Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, Sri Lanka and Wales.