ANDHRA PRADESH

Shailaja Pujari (Weightlifting), 1. Women’s up to 75kgs-Overall -- 2002, 2. Women’s up to 75kgs-Clean and Jerk -- 2002, 3. Women’s up to 75kgs-Snatch -- 2002

Ragala Venkat Rahul (Weightlifting), Men’s 85kg -- 2018

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton), Mixed (Team) -- 2018

Gadde Ruthvika Shivani (Badminton), Mixed (Team) -- 2018

Kidambi Srikanth (Badminton), Mixed (Team) -- 2018

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Pemba Tamang (Shooting), Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) -- 2006

ASSAM

Somdev Devvarman (Tennis), Men’s Singles (2010)

BIHAR

Shreyasi Singh (Shooting), Women’s Double Trap -- 2018

CHHATTISGARH

Saba Anjum (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

DELHI

Ved Prakash (Wrestling), Light Flyweight – 1970

Sudesh Kumar (Wrestling), 1. Flyweight – 1970, 2. Flyweight – 1974

Prem Nath (Wrestling), Bantamweight – 1974

Jagrup Singh (Wrestling), Lightweight – 1974

Sanjay Kumar (Wrestling), Men’s Greco-Roman 74kg – 2010

Sushil Kumar (Wrestling), 1. Men’s Freestyle 66kg – 2010, 2. Men’s 74kg – 2014, 3. Men’s Freestyle 74kg – 2018

Manika Batra (Table Tennis), 1. Women’s (Team) -- 2018, 2. Women’s Singles -- 2018

GUJARAT

Harmeet Desai (Table Tennis), Men’s (Team) – 2018

HARYANA

Lila Ram (Wrestling), Heavyweight – 1958

Bhim Singh (Wrestling), Heavyweight – 1966

Udey Chand (Wrestling), Lightweight – 1970

Ashok Kumar (Wrestling), Light Flyweight – 1978

Rajinder Singh (Wrestling), 1. Welterweight – 1978, 2. Welterweight -- 1982

Mahabir Singh (Wrestling), Flyweight – 1982

Jagminder Singh (Wrestling), Lightweight -- 1982

Suman Bala Saini (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Pritam Siwach (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Mamta Kharab (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Charan Singh (Shooting), Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Singles – 2002

Ramesh Kumar (Wrestling), Men’s up to 66kg -- 2002

Krishan Kumar (Wrestling), Men’s up to 55kg -- 2002

Ravinder Singh (Wrestling), Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg – 2010

Anil Kumar (Wrestling), Men’s Greco-Roman 96kg – 2010

Rajender Kumar (Wrestling), Men’s Greco-Roman 55kg – 2010

Geeta Phogat (Wrestling), Women’s Freestyle 55kg – 2010

Anita Sheoran (Wrestling), Women’s Freestyle 67kg – 2010

Harpreet Singh (Shooting), Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010

Yogeshwar Dutt (Wrestling), 1. Men’s Freestyle 60kg – 2010, 2. Men’s 65kg -- 2014

Harpreet Singh (Shooting), Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Individual – 2010

Krishna Poonia (Athletics), Women’s Discus Throw – 2010

Mandeep Kaur (Athletics), Women’s 4x400m Relay (Team) – 2010

Manoj Kumar (Boxing), Men’s Light Welterweight – 2010

Paramjeet Samota (Boxing), Men’s Super Heavyweight – 2010

Amit Kumar (Wrestling), Men’s 57kg – 2014

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling), Women’s 48kg – 2014, Women’s Freestyle 50kg -- 2018

Babita Kumari (Wrestling), Women’s 55kg – 2014

Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Women’s 10m Air Pistol – 2018

Anish Bhanwala (Shooting), Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol -- 2018

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling), Men’s Freestyle 65kg – 2018

Sanjeev Rajput (Shooting), Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – 2018

Gaurav Solanki (Boxing), Men’s Flyweight 52kg – 2018

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics), Men’s Javelin Throw – 2018

Sumit Malik (Wrestling), Men’s Freestyle 125kg – 2018

Vikas Krishan Yadav (Boxing), Men’s Middleweight 75kg – 2018

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Samaresh Jung (Shooting), 1. Men’s 50m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2002, 2. Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Pairs (Team) -- 2002, 3. Men’s 50m Pistol – 2006, 4. Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2006, 5. Men’s 10m Air Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2006, 6. Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Pairs (Team), 7. Men’s 10m Air Pistol -- 2006

Sita Gussain (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Vijay Kumar (Shooting), 1. Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) -- 2006, 2. Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol – 2006, 3. Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010, 4. Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Individual -- 2010, 5. Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010

JHARKHAND

Pratima Kumari (Weightlifting), 1. Women’s up to 63kgs-Overall – 2002, 2. Women’s up to 63kgs-Clean and Jerk – 2002

Sumrai Tete (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Kanti Baa (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Suran Masira (Hockey) , Women’s (Team) – 2002

Deepika Kumari (Archery), 1. Women’s Recurve (Team) – 2010, 2. Women’s Recurve Individual – 2010

KARNATAKA

Prakash Padukone (Badminton), Men’s Singles – 1978

Satheesha Rai (Weightlifting), Men’s 77kg-Snatch – 1998

Suma Shirur (Shooting), Women’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2002

Ashwini Akkunji (Athletics), Women’s 4x400m Relay (Team) – 2010

Ashwini Ponnappa (Badminton), 1. Women’s Doubles (Team) – 2010, 2. Mixed (Team) -- 2018

Vikas Gowda (Athletics), Men’s Discus Throw – 2014

KERALA

Helen Mary Innocent (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Sini Jose (Athletics), Women’s 4x400m Relay (Team) – 2010

H. S. Prannoy (Badminton), Mixed (Team) – 2018

MADHYA PRADESH

Raj Kumari (Shooting), Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Pairs (Team) -- 2002

Saroja Jhuthu (Shooting), Women’s 25m Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2006

Omkar Singh (Shooting), 1. Men’s 50m Pistol Individual – 2010, 2. Men’s 10m Air Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010, 3. Men’s 10m Air Pistol Individual – 2010

MAHARASHTRA

Harishchandra Birajdar (Wrestling), Middleweight – 1970

Raghunath Pawar (Wrestling), Welterweight -- 1974

Ramchandra Sarang (Wrestling), Light Flyweight -- 1982

Ashok Pandit (Shooting), 1. Centre-Fire Pistol – 1990, 2. Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 1994, 3. Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) -- 1998

Sameer Ambekar (Shooting), Men’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2002

Anjali Bhagwat (Shooting), 1. Women’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2002, 2. Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Pairs (Team) – 2002, 3. Women’s 10m Air Rifle Singles – 2002, 4. Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Singles – 2002

Tejaswini Sawant (Shooting), 1. Women’s 10m Air Rifle – 2006, 2. Women’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2006, 3. Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – 2018.

Ronak Pandit (Shooting), Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2006

Anuja Jung (Shooting), Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – 2006

Anisa Sayyed (Shooting), 1. Women’s 25m Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010, 2. Women’s 25m Pistol Individual – 2010

Rahi Sarnobat (Shooting), 1. Women’s 25m Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010, 2. Women’s 25m Pistol – 2014

Madhurika Patkar (Table Tennis), Women’s (Team) – 2018

Pooja Sahasrabudhe (Table Tennis), Women’s (Team) – 2018

Sanil Shetty (Table Tennis), Men’s (Team) – 2018

Chirag Shetty (Badminton), Mixed (Team) – 2018

Rahul Aware (Wrestling), Men’s Freestyle 57kg -- 2018

MANIPUR

Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam (Weightlifting), 1. Women’s up to 48kgs-Overall – 2002, 2. Women’s up to 48kgs-Clean and Jerk – 2002, 3. Women’s up to 48kgs-Snatch – 2002, 4. Women’s 48kg -- 2006

Sanamacha Chanu (Weightlifting), 1. Women’s up to 53kgs-Overall – 2002, 2. Women’s up to 53kgs-Clean and Jerk –2002, 3. Women’s up to 53kgs-Snatch – 2002

Tingongleima Kshetrimayum (Hockey), Women’s (Team) -- 2002

Ngasepam Devi (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Surja Waikhom (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Sanggai Maimom (Hockey), Women’s (Team) -- 2002

Yumnam Chanu (Weightlifting), 1. Women’s 58kg – 2006, 2. Women’s 58kg – 2010

Bombayala Devi (Archery), Women’s Recurve (Team) – 2010

Suranjoy Singh (Boxing), Men’s Flyweight – 2010

Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu (Weightlifting), 1. Women’s 48kg – 2014, 2. Women’s 53kg -- 2018

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting), Women’s 48kg – 2018

Mary Kom (Boxing), Women’s Light Flyweight 48kg – 2018

ODISHA

Jyoti Kullu (Hockey) Women’s (Team) – 2002

Katulu Ravi Kumar (Weightlifting), Men’s 69kg – 2010

PUNJAB

Milkha Singh (Athletics), 440 Yards – 1958

Satbir Singh (Wrestling), Bantamweight – 1978

Parvesh Chander Sharma (Weightlifting), 1. Featherweight-Clean and Jerk – 1990, 2. Featherweight-Overall -- 1990

Paramjit Sharma (Weightlifting), 1. Lightweight-Snatch – 1990, 2. Lightweight-Clean and Jerk – 1990, 3. Lightweight-Overall – 1990

Manavjit Singh Sandhu (Shooting), Men’s Olympic Trap (Team) – 1998

Mukesh Kumar (Shooting), Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2002

Amandeep Kaur (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Manjinder Kaur (Hockey), Women’s (Team) – 2002

Palwinder Singh Cheema (Wrestling), Men’s up to 120kg – 2002

Avneet Sidhu (Shooting), Women’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2006

Geeta Rani (Weightlifting), Women’s +75kg – 2006

Gurpreet Singh (Shooting), 1. Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010, 2. Men’s 10m Air Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010

Heena Sidhu (Shooting), 1. Women’s 10m Air Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010, 2. Women’s 25m Pistol -- 2018

Manjeet Kaur (Athletics), Women’s 4x400m Relay (Team) – 2010

Pranaav Chopra (Badminton), Mixed (Team) – 2018

RAJASTHAN

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Shooting), 1. Men’s Double Trap Pairs (Team) – 2002, 2. Men’s Double Trap Singles – 2002, 3. Men’s Double Trap -- 2006

Bhanwar Lal Dhaka (Shooting), Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) -- 2002

Mahaveer Singh (Shooting), Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2002

Apurvi Chandela (Shooting), Women’s 10m Air Rifle – 2014

TAMIL NADU

Ekambaram Karunakaran (Weightlifting), Flyweight – 1978

Chandersekaran Raghavan (Weightlifting), 1. Flyweight-Snatch – 1990, 2. Flyweight-Clean and Jerk -- 1990, 3. Flyweight-Overall – 1990

Rangaswamy Punnuswamy (Weightlifting), 1. Bantamweight-Snatch – 1990, 2. Bantamweight-Clean and Jerk – 1990, 3. Bantamweight-Overall – 1990

Murgesan Veerasamy (Weightlifting), Flyweight-Snatch – 1994

Badathala Adisekhar (Weightlifting), 1. Flyweight-Clean and Jerk – 1994, 2. Flyweight-Overall – 1994

Roopa Unnikrishnan (Shooting), Women’s 50m Rifle Prone – 1998

Dharmaraj Wilson (Weightlifting), Men’s 56kg-Clean and Jerk – 1998

Arumugam K. Pandian (Weightlifting), Men’s 56kg-Combined – 1998

Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis), 1. Men’s Singles – 2006, 2. Men’s Team – 2006, 3. Men’s Doubles (Team) – 2010, 4. Men’s (Team) – 2018

Sathish Sivalingam (Weightlifting), 1. Men’s 77kg – 2014, 2. Men’s 77kg -- 2018

Joshna Chinappa (Squash), Women’s Doubles (Team) – 2014

Dipika Pallikal Karthik (Squash), Women’s Doubles (Team) – 2014

Anthony Amalraj (Table Tennis), Men’s (Team) – 2018

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Table Tennis), Men’s (Team) – 2018

TELANGANA

Gagan Narang (Shooting), 1. Men’s 10m Air Rifle – 2006, 2. Men’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2006, 3. Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Pairs (Team) – 2006, 4. Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions – 2006, 5. Men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual – 2010, 6. Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Pairs (Team) – 2010, 7. Men’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2010, 8. Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual – 2010

Saina Nehwal (Badminton), 1. Women’s Singles – 2010, 2. Mixed (Team) – 2018, 3. Women’s Singles – 2018

Jwala Gutta (Badminton), Women’s Doubles (Team) – 2010

Parupalli Kashyap (Badminton), Men’s Singles – 2014

Sikki Reddy (Badminton), Mixed (Team) – 2018

P. V. Sindhu (Badminton), Mixed (Team) – 2018

UTTAR PRADESH

Bishamber Singh (Wrestling), Bantamweight – 1966

Mukhtiar Singh (Wrestling), 1. Lightweight – 1966, 2. Welterweight -- 1970

Syed Modi(Badminton), Men’s Singles – 1982

Vivek Singh (Shooting), 1. Men’s 50m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2002, 2. Men’s 10m Air Pistol Pairs (Team) -- 2006

Ali Khan Moraad (Shooting), Men’s Double Trap Pairs (Team) – 2002

Akhil Kumar (Boxing), Bantamweight – 2006

Alka Tomar (Wrestling), Women’s Freestyle 59kg – 2010

Imran Hassan Khan (Shooting), Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Pairs (Team) – 2010

Narsingh Pancham Yadav (Wrestling), Men’s Freestyle 74kg – 2010

Annu Raj Singh (Shooting), Women’s 10m Air Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2010

Jitu Rai (Shooting), 1. Men’s 50m Pistol – 2014, 2. Men’s 10m Air Pistol -- 2018

Punam Yadav (Weightlifting), Women’s 69kg -- 2018

UTTARAKHAND

1994 Jaspal Rana (Shooting), 1. Centre-Fire Pistol – 1994, 2. Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 1994, 3. Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol – 1998, 4. Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) -- 1998, 5. Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2002, 6. Men’s 25m Center-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2002, 7. Men’s 25m Standard Pistol Singles – 2002, 8. Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol Singles – 2002, 9. Men’s 25m Centre-Fire Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2006

Abinav Bindra (Shooting), 1. Men’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2002, 2. Men’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) – 2006, 3. Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Pairs (Team) – 2006, 4. Men’s 10m Air Rifle Pairs (Team) –2010, 5. Men’s 10m Air Rifle -- 2014

Sushma Rana (Shooting), Women’s 25m Pistol Pairs (Team) – 2006

WEST BENGAL

Karnadhar Mondal (Weightlifting), Middleweight-Snatch – 1990

Mansher Singh (Shooting), 1. Trap – 1994, 2. Men’s Olympic Trap (Team) – 1998

Mohammed Ali Qamar (Boxing), Men’s Light Flyweight – 2002

Soumyadeep Roy (Table Tennis), Men’s Team – 2006

Subhajit Saha (Table Tennis), 1. Men’s Team – 2006, 2. Men’s Doubles (Team) -- 2010

Dola Banerjee (Archery), Women’s Recurve (Team) – 2010

Rahul Banerjee (Archery), Men’s Recurve Individual – 2010

Sukhen Dey (Weightlifting), Men’s 56kg – 2014

Mouma Das (Table Tennis), Women’s (Team) -- 2018

Sutirtha Mukherjee (Table Tennis), Women’s (Team) -- 2018