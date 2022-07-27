Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, venue

Table Tennis has been a part of Commonwealth Games since 2002, before which it was optional. In August 2019, Para Table Tennis was announced as one of the sports to be added to the Birmingham 2022 programme.

Singapore has dominated Table Tennis events since the sport was introduced, winning 50 medals, 21 of them being gold.

Rules, format, venue

This sport is highly competitive given the number of events, which include men’s and women’s singles and doubles, mixed doubles, men’s and women’s team events and Para Table Tennis. The competition will be held at the NEC Hall 3 along with table tennis from July 29 to August 8.

When it comes to rules, the ball must be hit over the net and onto the table. If the opponent returns it, the rally continues until someone fails to receive it.

The first to 11 points wins the match, however, there must be at least a two point advantage. If the players are at 10-10, then the play continues till a player takes a two point lead.

