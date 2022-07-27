FAQs

Triathlon and Para Triathlon at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, venue

CWG 2022: Triathlon will make its third successive Commonwealth Games appearance at Birmingham 2022. Para Triathlon made its Games debut at Gold Coast 2018.

Team Sportstar
27 July, 2022 22:46 IST
Triathlon will make its third successive Commonwealth Games appearance at Birmingham 2022. After debuting at Manchester 2002, it remained on the programme at Melbourne 2006, but did not make another appearance until Glasgow 2014. Para Triathlon made its Games debut at Gold Coast 2018.

Rules, format, venue

Incorporating three varied disciplines in one event makes it a very physically demanding sport. The race starts with a swim, moving on cycle and a lengthy run to end the proceedings.

The Triathlon and Para Triathlon (for athletes with a visual impairment – PTVI) events will take place within Sutton Park and on the local roads to the south of the park, in and around Boldmere High Street, Sutton on July 29, 31.

There are five medal events; Individual Women, Individual Men, Para Individual Women, Para Individual Men and a ‘Mixed Team Relay’ event, which comprises teams of two men and two women.

Indian triathlon squad for CWG 2022
1. Sanjana Joshi - women’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay
2. Pragnya Mohan - women’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay
3. Adarsh MS - men’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay
4. Vishwanath Yadav - men’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

