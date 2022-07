Commonwealth Games Day 10 full schedule 2022: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Sportstar brings you the full timetable of CWG events, scheduled to begin on July 28.

General view of the Edgbaston stadium. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. AUGUST 7- DAY 10 Cycling - Road Race, Warwick (12:30 – 21:30) Women's Road Race Final Men's Road Race Final Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (13:30 – 19:00) Men's Singles Semi-Finals Women's Singles Semi-Finals Men's Doubles Semi-Finals Women's Doubles Semi-Finals Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals (21:30 – 03:00) Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 – 18:30) Women's Bronze Medal Match Women's Classification Match 5v6 (19:30 – 00:30) Women's Gold Medal Match Men's Classification Match 5v6 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 – 19:15) Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Bronze Medal Match Men's Singles Classes 8-10 Gold Medal Match Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match Women's Singles Gold Medal Match Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match (20:30 – 01:30) Women's Doubles Semi-Final Men's Singles Semi-Final Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium (14:30 – 17:45) Men's Triple Jump Final Women's 100m Hurdles Final Men's 400m Final Women's 400m Final Men's 10km Race Walk Final Women's Javelin Throw Final Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final (23:00 – 02:00) Women's Long Jump Final Women's 1500m Final Men's Javelin Throw Final Men's 800m Final Women's 5000m Final Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final Cricket, Edgbaston (14:30 – 18:00) Women's Bronze Medal Match (21:30 – 01:00) Women's Gold Medal Match Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (14:30 – 17:30) Men's 10m Platform Preliminary Women's 3m Springboard Preliminary (22:00 – 01:00) Men's 10m Platform Final Women's 3m Springboard Final Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 (15:00 – 17:30) Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) Final Bout Men's Flyweight (48-51kg) Final Bout Women's Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Final Bout Men's Middleweight (71-75kg) Final Bout Men's Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Final Bout (19:00 – 22:00) Women's Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Final Bout Men's Bantamweight (51-54kg) Final Bout Men's Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Final Bout Men's Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Final Bout Women's Lightweight (57-60kg) Final Bout Men's Heavyweight (86-92kg) Final Bout (23:30 – 02:00) Men's Featherweight (54-57kg) Final Bout Women's Featherweight (54-57kg) Final Bout Men's Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Final Bout Women's Middleweight (70-75kg) Final Bout Men's Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Final Bout Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 – 20:00) Women's Doubles Semi-Finals Men's Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals Men's Doubles Semi-Finals Women's Doubles Plate Semi-Finals (22:30 – 00:45) Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match Men's Doubles Plate Semi-Finals Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match Mixed Doubles Plate Final Netball, The NEC Arena (18:00 – 20:00) Bronze Medal Match (01:00 – 03:00) Gold Medal Match Beach Volleyball, Smithfield (19:30 – 21:30) Men's Bronze Medal Match Men's Gold Medal Match (00:30 – 03:00) Women's Bronze Medal Match Women's Gold Medal Match