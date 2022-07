Commonwealth Games Day 11 full schedule 2022: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Sportstar brings you the full timetable of CWG events, scheduled to begin on July 28.

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. AUGUST 8- DAY 11 Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (12:30 – 18:45) Men's Singles Gold Medal Match Women's Singles Gold Medal Match Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 – 16:00) Men's Bronze Medal Match (17:00 – 19:30) Men's Gold Medal Match Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 – 17:45) Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match Men's Singles Gold Medal Match Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (14:30 – 17:30) Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 – 19:00) Women's Doubles Bronze medal Women's Doubles Plate Final Women's Doubles Gold medal Men's Doubles Plate Final Men's Doubles Bronze medal Men's Doubles Gold medal (Timings are subject to change)