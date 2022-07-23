Commonwealth Games Day 8 full schedule 2022: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Sportstar brings you the full timetable of CWG events, scheduled to begin on July 28.

General view of the Alexander Stadium. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Sportstar brings you the full timetable of CWG events, scheduled to begin on July 28.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. AUGUST 5- DAY 8 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park (13:00 - 19:45) Women’s Triples - Semi Finals Women’s Pairs - Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals Men’s Singles - Quarter-Finals Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Matches Men’s Fours - Quarter-Finals (21:00 – 00:15) Women’s Triples - Medal Matches Men’s Fours - Semi-Finals Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 – 18:00) Women’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8 (22:30 – 03:00) Women’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2 Netball, The NEC Arena (13:30 – 17:30) Classification Match 1 & Match 2 (19:00 – 23:00) Classification Match 3 & Match 4 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 – 18:30) Mixed Doubles Round 3 Men’s Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals Women’s Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals Women’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals Men’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals Women’s Singles Round 2 Women’s Doubles Round 2 Men’s Singles Round 1 (20:30 – 01:00) Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals Women’s Doubles Round 2 Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals Men’s Singles Round 2 Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium (14:30 – 19:30) Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles, Discus Throw and Pole Vault – A & B Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 Women’s 1500m Round 1 Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds – A & B (23:00 – 02:30) Men’s Shot Put Final Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B Men’s 200m Semi-finals Women’s 400m Semi-finals Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw and 1500m Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final Women’s 200m Semi-Finals Women’s Triple Jump Final Men’s 800m Semi-Finals Men’s 400m Semi-Finals Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (14:30 – 17:30) Women’s 1m Springboard Preliminary Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (22:30 – 01:30) Women’s 1m Springboard Final Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final Wrestling, Coventry Arena (15:00 – 18:00) Women’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Women’s Freestyle 62kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Women’s Freestyle 68kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men’s Freestyle 86kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men’s Freestyle 125kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage (21:30 – 00:00) Women’s Freestyle 57kg - Final Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Final Women’s Freestyle 62kg - Final Men’s Freestyle 86kg - Final Women’s Freestyle 68kg - Final Men’s Freestyle 125kg - Final Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (15:30 – 20:00) Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16 Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16 Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 (22:00 – 02:30) Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16 Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16 Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Beach Volleyball, Smithfield (15:30 – 17:30) Men’s Quarter-Final 1 and Quarter-Final 2 (19:00 – 22:00) Women’s Quarter-Final 1 & Quarter-Final 2 Men’s Quarter-Final 3 (23:30 – 02:30) Men’s Quarter-Final 4 Women’s Quarter-Final 3 and Quarter-Final 4 Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 – 19:30) Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16 Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16 (22:30 – 01:30) Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham (18:00 -22:00) Individual All-Around Final (22:30 – 02:00) Team Final Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2 Read more stories on FAQs.