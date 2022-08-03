Harmanpreet Kaur’s team India will take on Barbados in its final group A fixture in the T20 cricket event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

India and Barbados will be vying for a semifinal spot as both teams are locked on two points after two matches apiece. Australia has qualified while Pakistan has been knocked out.

When and where to watch India vs Barbados T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live? The Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I match between India and Barbados will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 10:30 PM IST on August 3, 2022. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app

Head-to-head: This will be the first meeting between India and Barbados in T20I cricket.

In the other match on Wednesday, Australia will face Pakistan at 3:30pm IST.