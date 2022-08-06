The Indian lawn bowls men’s fours team beat heavyweights England on Friday to qualify for the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This is India’s second final in lawn bowls at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Earlier in the games, the women’s fours team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia trumped South Africa in the final to win India its first medal in lawn bowls.

Before the Indian quartet takes to the Victoria Park for the final on Tuesday, Sportstar takes a look at the team’s matches during the tournament.

India’s road to final Section C Round 1 - India 14-11 Fiji Section C Round 2 - India 20-10 Cook Islands Section C Round 3 - India 11-20 England Quarter Final - India 14-10 Canada Semi Final - India 13-12 England

Sectional matches

India started its campaign with a 14-11 victory over Fiji. The second sectional game was even better for India as they defeated Cook Islands 20-10. Having secured two games, and with Fiji and Cook Islands losing both their games, India and England were through to the last eight.

The last sectional game against England was important for India’s morale going into the knockout stage. However, the Indian team couldn’t get better of the highly decorated English team and lost by a massive 11-20 margin.

Knockout phase

India faced Canada in the quarterfinal. In a rather closely-contested and low scoring game, India secured 14-10 to make their way into the semifinal.

Up next for India was a familiar foe - England. Having lost to them in the sectional phase, India was under pressure in the last-four contest.

But India pulled off a victory, beating the 2018 CWG bronze medallist in a close match. India trailed 10-12 before the last end of the match before scoring three points in the last round to advance to the final.

When and where to watch the final?

India will face Northern Ireland in the final and the match will take place on Saturday at 4:30 PM IST.

The match will be telecast on Sony Network, while the stream will be available on Sony LIV.